In the ongoing fight against evolving ransomware threats, safeguarding Personally Identifiable Information (PII) has become paramount. PII, which includes sensitive personal data with severe legal, financial, and reputational consequences if compromised, is now at the forefront of many defense strategies.

Mitigating Legal and Financial Risks

After a ransomware attack, the exposure of PII data can lead organizations into legal and financial turmoil. Data breaches often result in substantial fines, regulatory penalties, and class-action lawsuits. To reduce vulnerability with these liabilities, organizations must proactively secure PII data.

Thwarting Data Exfiltration

Ransomware attackers frequently threaten to release or sell stolen data to coerce victims into paying ransoms. Identifying and securing PII data is vital to identify assets that attackers may target for unauthorised extraction. Strong access controls, encryption, and data loss prevention protocols act as powerful deterrents against data exfiltration.

Tailored Protection through PII Prioritization

Recognizing that not all data holds the same value, organizations should adopt a strategic protection approach. PII data, highly susceptible to identity theft and fraud, demands special attention.

Through meticulous discovery and categorization, resources can be allocated to fortify the most sensitive and valuable data, enhancing overall cybersecurity. Yet understanding the need for robust PII protection is just the beginning. The next step is finding a solution.

Commvault Risk Analysis: AI to the Rescue

Commvault Risk Analysis is a comprehensive solution aiding organizations in identifying, evaluating, and managing data-related risks. It enhances visibility into these risks, making it easier to categories sensitive data, mitigate potential breaches, and promote efficient cross-functional collaboration. Commvault Risk Analysis forms the foundation of proactive data management strategies designed to reduce risks and costs.

Comprehensive PII Management

Risk Analysis Entity Manager equips organizations with a versatile toolkit for managing various PII types identified through content analysis. This feature includes predefined PII entities and the flexibility to create custom entities to fine-tune the model. These entities encompass specific PII categories, allowing for sensitivity level adjustments and associated keywords, forming the foundation for effective PII management.

AI-Powered Contextual Learning for Data Classification

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven contextual learning, Commvault Risk Analysis achieves precise data classification. Unlike traditional methods, AI-driven approaches understand context and adapt to evolving data patterns, reducing false positives and negatives. These systems efficiently identify sensitive data, automating classification, bolstering data security, compliance, and governance.

Empowering Data Classification Through Training Models

Training classification models with custom datasets is essential for accurate document type identification. This involves uploading representative files that mirror desired categories, allowing the model to build a strong foundation. Continuous refinement is possible by adding additional documents to fine-tune the model, leading to more accurate sensitive data detection.

Azure Cognitive Services for Data Classification Insights

Integrating Azure Cognitive Services with Commvault Risk Analysis enhances recognition of diverse data types within sensitive datasets. AI-driven algorithms identify intricate patterns defining various data categories and business domains. The deep learning and text analytics capabilities of Azure Cognitive Services improve data classification accuracy, efficiency, and compliance, even in complex unstructured data. The synergy between Azure’s Cognitive Services and Risk Analysis offers a cohesive and integrated experience, facilitating accurate data governance and a modern AI-enabled deep learning approach that adapts to evolving datasets.

In today’s digital landscape, safeguarding PII data is not just a necessity; it’s a responsibility. By embracing AI-driven intelligent technologies and committing to robust data protection for sensitive data, organizations can fortify their defenses against ransomware attacks. In doing so, they uphold the security and privacy of the sensitive data entrusted to them.

By Modeen Malick, Principal Systems Engineer at Commvault