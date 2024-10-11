Tributes Pour In for Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni

In a somber announcement, the family of Tito Mboweni, former South African Finance Minister and Reserve Bank Governor, confirmed his passing on Saturday night. Mboweni, 65, died of a short illness in a Johannesburg hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.

Alto Mboweni stated on behalf of the Mboweni family, “It is with deep sadness that the Mboweni Family announces the passing of Former Reserve Bank Governor and Minister Tito Titus Mboweni,” read the statement.

Mboweni became the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) first black governor in 1999 and served for a decade. His term was distinguished by its stability and progressive monetary policy. Before joining the SARB, Mboweni was Nelson Mandela’s Minister of Labour from 1994 to 1999, when he helped shape post-apartheid labor laws.

Mboweni returned to politics in 2018 when President Cyril Ramaphosa named him as Finance Minister. He remained in this position until his retirement in August 2021.

Tributes from Political Figures

The news sparked an outpouring of tributes and condolences across social media platforms. Political and public figures have expressed their sorrow and tribute to Mboweni’s legacy on social media, including celebrities and public figures.

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA SADDENED BY PASSING OF FORMER MINISTER TITO MBOWENI President @CyrilRamaphosa is deeply saddened by the passing of former Governor of the South African Reserve Bank and Labour and Finance Minister Dr Tito Mboweni at the age of 65. President Ramaphosa offers… pic.twitter.com/E1xF9pLLom — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 12, 2024

I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Comrade Tito Mboweni. His passing is a profound loss for South Africa, as he was a dedicated public servant who played a crucial role in shaping the country’s economic policies. As the former… pic.twitter.com/80dgL15QHd — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2024

I am saddened by the passing of South African politician and liberation fighter, Tito Mboweni. He was such a great man, the great uncle to all of us on social media. He served as a cabinet minister in various portfolios since Nelson Mandela’s presidency and also as the central… pic.twitter.com/d3DS5qExfi — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) October 12, 2024

The public has also been vocal in their grief, with many sharing personal anecdotes and memories of Mboweni with a trending #LuckyStar. He was also known for his candid and often humorous social media presence.

Till Mboweni was a happy Man, who enjoyed his last days on this planet. The way he chose peace, you’d swear he knew that his days were slim. RIP Tito Mboweni! pic.twitter.com/NAzu3qrZoq — Slaughter. (@BafanaSurprise) October 12, 2024

I still cannot believe that our Twitter Chef, Tito Mboweni, has passed away at only 65. Some people just deserve to live longer. I honestly didn’t see this one coming. May his soul rest in eternal peace. 🕊️🕊️#RIPTitoMboweni pic.twitter.com/qoJ01VvopB — P_MAX (@DDT_PM) October 12, 2024

As the tributes continue to pour in, it becomes evident that Tito Mboweni’s legacy goes beyond his professional achievements. Many people will remember Mboweni’s reputation as a trailblazer in South African finance and governance. His contributions to the country’s economy, as well as his commitment to public service, have left an everlasting impression.

The Mboweni family has sought privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their loss.