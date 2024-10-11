Sunday, October 13, 2024
Tributes Pour In for Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni

By Mamsi Nkosi
Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni
Mamsi Nkosi

 In a somber announcement, the family of Tito Mboweni, former South African Finance Minister and Reserve Bank Governor, confirmed his passing on Saturday night. Mboweni, 65, died of a short illness in a Johannesburg hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.

Alto Mboweni stated on behalf of the Mboweni family, “It is with deep sadness that the Mboweni Family announces the passing of Former Reserve Bank Governor and Minister Tito Titus Mboweni,” read the statement.

Tito Mboweni Family Statement

Mboweni became the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) first black governor in 1999 and served for a decade. His term was distinguished by its stability and progressive monetary policy. Before joining the SARB, Mboweni was Nelson Mandela’s Minister of Labour from 1994 to 1999, when he helped shape post-apartheid labor laws.

Mboweni returned to politics in 2018 when President Cyril Ramaphosa named him as Finance Minister. He remained in this position until his retirement in August 2021.

Tributes from Political Figures

The news sparked an outpouring of tributes and condolences across social media platforms. Political and public figures have expressed their sorrow and tribute to Mboweni’s legacy on social media, including celebrities and public figures.

 

The public has also been vocal in their grief, with many sharing personal anecdotes and memories of Mboweni with a trending #LuckyStar. He was also known for his candid and often humorous social media presence.

As the tributes continue to pour in, it becomes evident that Tito Mboweni’s legacy goes beyond his professional achievements. Many people will remember Mboweni’s reputation as a trailblazer in South African finance and governance. His contributions to the country’s economy, as well as his commitment to public service, have left an everlasting impression.

The Mboweni family has sought privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their loss.

