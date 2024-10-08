Vodafone and Google have expanded their partnership for 10 years, offering new services, devices, and TV experiences to millions of customers in Europe and Africa supported by Google Cloud & Gemini models.

Google will leverage Vodafone’s fixed and mobile connectivity services to increase workforce productivity, and the agreement will bring storage, security, and AI support to Vodafone’s customers in 15 countries as well as its partners in an additional 45 markets globally.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group Chief Executive, said: “Together, Vodafone and Google will put new AI-powered content and devices into the hands of millions of more consumers. Using these services, our customers can discover new ways to learn, create, and communicate, as well as consume TV, on a scale we haven’t seen before.”

Leading the Way in Enhanced Consumer Experiences

The Vodafone-Google alliance aims to assist users in taking advantage of cutting-edge hardware and digital technologies, such as AI and cloud-based applications. Vodafone and Google will collaborate to improve and increase the range of products and services offered in stores and online, while also providing a refreshed consumer experience based on the benefits of AI.

Google and Vodafone are collaborating to allow Vodafone to provide YouTube subscription products and Google One plans, including storage and AI Premium options, to customers. Additionally, Vodafone will offer a range of Pixel and other Android devices.

Through this partnership, Vodafone TV—which runs on Android TV—will be improved. More content discovery features, rewards, and offers will be made available, and Google Ad Manager will be used to monetize content and improve the ad experience. The groups are also investigating a YouTube experience that is more thoroughly integrated across Vodafone TV devices.

“Our expanded partnership with Vodafone will help bring our most advanced AI products and services, including our Gemini models, to more people across Europe and Africa,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. “I’m excited to see how Vodafone’s consumers, small businesses, and governments will use generative AI and Google Cloud to transform the way they work and access information.”

Digital Transformation & Security: Powered by Google Cloud’s Gen AI

With the increased relationship, Vodafone will be able to develop, implement, and scale machine learning models and AI applications powered by Google’s Gemini models by utilizing Vertex AI, an enterprise-ready AI platform from Google Cloud. This will make it easier and faster for Vodafone’s operating firms across several nations to innovate and introduce new offerings.

Both firms plan to promote the use of universal industry standards in areas such as online safety, responsible AI development, network performance, and interoperability to generate economies of scale in industrial efficiency, stimulate innovation, and improve public services on a large scale. Vodafone’s alliance will make AI-powered cloud, content, and connection more accessible to more people.