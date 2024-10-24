TymeBank’s Flash Partnership: Transforms Cash Withdrawals

TymeBank has partnered with Flash, a South African payment solutions provider, to allow customers to withdraw cash at over 172,000 spaza shops and traders nationwide.

This collaboration gives TymeBank the most extensive cash withdrawal network in South Africa as customers can now easily access their money. This partnership not only expands TymeBank’s reach but also provides convenience and accessibility to customers.

By leveraging Flash’s vast network of spaza shops and traders, TymeBank can offer a unique and innovative solution to meet the needs of South African consumers.

“While TymeBank supports the country’s shift to a cashless society, the reality is that cash is still widely used in our communities and the informal market. Flash provides an accessible, convenient, and easy-to-use cash-out solution, enabling TymeBank customers to withdraw cash from a convenient location, reducing time and money spent traveling. They also save on fees, as withdrawals cost less than at an ATM,” says Greg Illgner, TymeBank’s Chief Strategy Officer.

How to Get Cash in a Flash

To withdraw cash, TymeBank customers generate a cash voucher via TymeBank’s USSD channel (*120*543#), which can be redeemed at any of the Flash merchants nationwide. All Flash devices accept the TymeBank Flash Cash voucher.

Other Cash Withdrawal Options for TymeBank Customers

Free withdrawals: using TymeCode (generated via the TymeBank App or USSD) at 15,000 Pick n Pay and Boxer till points.

– R3 flat fee: Using the TymeBank Visa debit card at any retailer that supports cashback or purchase with cashback (Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite Checkers, SPAR, Woolworths), as well as over 60,000 Kazang merchants.

R10 per R1000: Cash withdrawals at over 30,000 ATMs.

The maximum withdrawal amount is R3,000 per day.

Sarah Griffiths, Flash’s Head of Marketing, “Flash’s aim is to remove unnecessary barriers. Our technology simplifies operations so that business owners can focus on serving and growing their businesses while providing a convenient service to their customers and communities. This partnership with TymeBank achieves exactly that.”