Veeam Announces New Integration with Palo Alto Networks

Veeam® Software has announced a new partnership with Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity pioneer, to streamline security operations and improve data resiliency.

New Integration with Palo Alto Networks

This integration addresses the compelling need for enterprises to take an integrated approach to protecting their data backups and proactively responding to cyber threats by combining Veeam’s new apps with Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XSOAR.

Veeam is the first Palo Alto Networks partner to design and create a data collector, dashboards, and reports for Cortex XSIAM.

Ransomware assaults are on the rise in today’s digital landscape, with 96% of them targeting an organization’s backups, according to the Veeam 2024 Ransomware Trends Report. This frightening reality poses a serious challenge to global IT and security leaders. Traditional tools fail to scale in large businesses, resulting in a huge number of warnings and time-consuming manual processes for security teams.

“Cyber threats are a reality for every single organization. It takes teamwork to fight this escalating battle against ransomware. We are excited to integrate with Palo Alto Networks to provide customers with capabilities to further strengthen their data resilience,” said Dave Russell, SVP of Strategy at Veeam. “This powerful integration enables our 550,000 customers to better protect their backups and respond to cyberattacks faster, tightening their security posture and helping to ensure reliable, rapid, and trusted recovery.”

Delivering Data Resilience for Customers

To address these difficulties and meet customer demand, Veeam and Palo Alto Networks have combined technologies to consolidate, scale, and automate data monitoring and incident response. By combining Palo Alto Networks’ AI-driven security operations center (SOC) platform with Veeam’s industry-leading recovery capabilities, enterprises can detect and respond to intrusions more quickly, ensuring the resilience of their business-critical backup data.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Veeam, empowering organizations to respond and react more quickly to threats facing their critical data,” said Pamela Cyr, VP of Technical Partnerships at Palo Alto Networks. “By combining the power of Palo Alto Networks industry-leading AI-driven SOC platform with data resilience capabilities from Veeam, we can help customers identify and respond to threats, ensuring the resilience of business-critical data. The new integration demonstrates our shared commitment to providing organizations with tools and technologies that help them proactively combat evolving cyber threats and strengthen their security posture.”

The integration includes two new applications: Veeam apps integrated with Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XSOAR, which use a bidirectional API connection to monitor, detect, and respond to security incidents affecting important business data and backups.

The Veeam app for Cortex XSIAM imports data from Veeam Backup & ReplicationTM and VeeamONE systems, offering a centralized view of backup security activity. The Veeam App, connected with Cortex XSOAR, allows for regular API queries against Veeam Backup & Replication and Veeam ONE, as well as monitoring for major security events or alarms.

“Many enterprises have over 100 security products, creating the necessary but very unwanted job of being a cybersecurity systems integrator. Veeam and Palo Alto Networks are looking to alleviate the integration burden with their new strategic partnership,” said Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, IDC’s Security & Trust Practice.

“The pairing of Palo Alto Networks’ platforms with Veeam’s data resilience capabilities enables the proactive identification of cyber threats and the centralization and automation of data monitoring and incident response, thus comprehensively protecting business-critical data across the entirety of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover.”