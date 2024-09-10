Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud, launching two new cybersecurity products. This increased collaboration between TCS and Google Cloud aims to boost enterprise cyber resilience and provide innovative, domain-specific technology.

The TCS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution is one of the new products, powered by Google Cloud’s Security Operations platform. This solution accelerates security teams’ identification and response to threats by integrating advanced threat detection capabilities with TCS contextual experience. It provides continuous monitoring and 24/7 reaction.

Furthermore, the TCS Secure Cloud Foundation uses Google Cloud’s security capabilities to improve cloud security and governance in single, multi-, and hybrid cloud settings. This solution uses AI, machine learning, and automation to continuously monitor risks, spot deviations, and suggest corrective measures.

Ganesa Subramanian, VP and Global Head of TCS’s Cybersecurity Business Group, noted, “As businesses undergo rapid transformation, securing their journey is crucial for growth. The advent of generative AI highlights the need for modernized cybersecurity. Our partnership with Google Cloud combines top capabilities and insights to protect enterprise digital assets and ensure they are prepared for the future.”

They have already successfully deployed both solutions for clients, including a global bank in Germany, where the Secure Cloud Foundation automated over 800 security policies and ensured regulatory compliance.

Nidhi Srivastava, Vice President and Executive Champion for Google Cloud at TCS, commented, “This expanded partnership provides two powerful, AI-driven solutions—TCS Managed Detection and Response and TCS Secure Cloud Foundation—to help clients tackle advanced cybersecurity threats. Our combined expertise and Google Cloud’s scalability allow us to deliver significant value to our customers.”

TCS and Google Cloud have partnered for a decade to provide transformational cloud solutions to global companies. This next phase is focused on leveraging Google Cloud’s AI-powered security portfolio to improve threat intelligence, security operations, and cloud security.

“The integration of Google Security Operations into TCS’s solutions marks a significant evolution of our partnership. It enables us to offer advanced security capabilities, including scalable threat intelligence and AI-assisted response workflows, to improve clients’ security postures in real time” Peter Bailey, Vice President and General Manager of Security Operations at Google Cloud added.

TCS has been recognized by Google Cloud in 2024 with several awards, including Global Expansion Partner of the Year and Specialization Partner of the Year in Data Management and Talent Development for Asia Pacific.

TCS provides cybersecurity services to over 600 enterprises globally, including consulting, implementation, and managed security, with over 16,000 professionals and 15+ delivery centers worldwide.