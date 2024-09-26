Maziv Welcomes New 2 Regulatory Appointments in South Africa

Maziv is pleased to announce the appointment of 2 regulatory professionals to strengthen its operations and commitment to digital and broadband inclusion in South Africa.

Their extensive experience in the telecommunications sector will be critical in guiding Maziv’s participation in regulatory and policy discussions, as well as ensuring compliance with industry standards.

Moses Mashisane has joined Maziv as Chief Regulatory and Compliance Officer, following a successful 20-year career at MTN, where he most recently served as General Manager of Regulatory Affairs.

In addition to his significant expertise, Mashisane was a major factor behind the establishment of South Africa’s first democratic government’s groundbreaking telecommunications strategy, as well as successfully advocating for the release of more spectrum in 2022.

Mashisane is excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Maziv to provide more South Africans with fast and inexpensive broadband fiber. “My dream is to see everyone, including those from underserved communities, connected without discrimination and to promote universal access to connectivity,” according to him. “For that to happen, we need a regulatory framework in South Africa that allows investors like Maziv to deploy fiber to distant parts of the country. We need a level playing field so that all stakeholders may participate equally to improving connectivity access.”

“Maziv’s mission to promote digital and broadband inclusion is a key reason I chose to join the company,” says Mashisane. “Looking back at my career, the reality is that I’ve just been focused on one thing: connecting people, Maziv’s mission aligns perfectly with that.”

Mashisane’s interest in telecommunications and sector growth began during the early years of South Africa’s newly founded democracy. He came from an impoverished family in rural Limpopo and graduated from the University of Limpopo with an LLB in 1997 before moving to Cape Town to work for South Africa’s first democratic Parliament.

Mashisane was key in enacting South Africa’s first telecommunications law, which structured the industry and spurred the adoption of new technologies and infrastructure. He served as a council advisor at SATRA, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, before being recruited to join MTN.

“It is my absolute pleasure to welcome Moses Mashisane to the Maziv regulatory team,” says Dietlof Mare, Group CEO of Maziv. “I am excited about what he brings to the group, particularly his extensive expertise and proven experience.”

“The appointments of Moses Mashisane and Dr. Aniel De Beer strengthen our position as key stakeholders in driving telecommunications policy. A strong regulatory and governance team is critical to Maziv’s broader strategy to shape the future of South Africa through connectivity,” says Dietlof Mare.

Mashisane’s appointment follows that of Dr. Aniel de Beer, a well-known legal and regulatory expert, exceptional lecturer, speaker, and author. De Beer joined Maziv in February as Managing Executive of Regulatory and Compliance following a 20-year career with Telkom. He also acts as the company secretary for Maziv, Vuma, and DFA.

“Of all the heavy hitters in the telecoms industry, I believe Maziv has the greatest potential to bridge the digital divide. If I can be part of that journey and contribute, then I consider myself privileged,” says de Beer. “In my role, I want to enable business by maintaining the delicate balance between regulatory compliance and supporting the energy and growth of business.”

Mashisane is a board member for both the Digital Council Africa and the South African Communications Forum (SACF). He formerly served on the Digital Migration Council and was most recently a member of the ACT Steering Committee. Dr. De Beer is a current member of the Digital Council Africa.

Mashisane and de Beer will play a crucial role in Maziv‘s participation in regulatory and policy discussions, such as the Electronic Communications Amendments (ECA) legislation, and ensuring compliance with industry standards and requirements.