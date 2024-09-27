Mastercard and KaiOS Launch Initiative to Boost SMEs

KaiOS Technologies has announced a collaboration with Mastercard to integrate various digital payment methods.

Kicking it off in Cote d’Ivoire & Nigeria, Mastercard & KaiOS Technologies will provide low-cost payment acceptance devices, promoting the development of a more inclusive, linked global economy.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), particularly in developing economies, continue to face barriers to adopting digital payments, ranging from the costs associated with traditional payment acceptance terminals to technical implementation issues. As a result, small enterprises have a more difficult time participating effectively in the digital economy, limiting inclusive growth.

Utilizing Mastercard’s Global Payment Technology

To enable millions of SMEs worldwide to accept digital payments using KaiOS devices, through the use of Mastercard QR, Mobile Point-of-Sale solutions, and Tap & Go contactless payments technology, even the smallest businesses will be able to securely and conveniently accept payments using their inexpensive handsets.

“Acceptance fuels a successful digital economy, so it’s critical that we meet people where they are today and move them forward together,” said Jorn Lambert, Chief Product Officer at Mastercard. “Whether it’s a micro-merchant in Cote d’Ivoire to an enterprise in Indonesia, our goal is to make it as easy for merchants to accept digital payments as it is for consumers to make them. We’re looking forward to working closely with KaiOS Technologies to bring the best of our technology, scale, and expertise together to drive growth for emerging markets around the world.”

“At KaiOS Technologies, our mission is to connect underserved communities with the digital world. By bringing Mastercard’s secure payment technology to affordable internet phones running KaiOS, we’re unlocking new opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs, allowing them to participate in modern commerce more fully. This innovation brings down the barriers and enables an affordable consumer device to become a powerful business tool,” said Sebastien Codeville, Chief Executive Officer of KaiOS Technologies.

As part of this expanded collaboration, Mastercard and KaiOS Technologies will first focus on African markets, working with partners such as Touch and Pay Technologies (TAP) and Wizzit to expand access to in-market merchants.