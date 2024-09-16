Airbus Unveils New Customer Support Center in Johannesburg

Airbus has opened a new customer support center in Johannesburg, South Africa, aiming to boost local presence and expand the African ecosystem.

The new office will serve as a regional client hub, providing specialized service and increasing operating efficiency.

The Customer Support Center will accelerate the growth of current local capabilities, ensuring access to maintenance and training resources while also cultivating a stronger, more collaborative ecosystem in the region. Airbus hopes to empower airlines and strengthen their autonomy by assisting in the expansion of the local aviation sector. This will help not only airlines but the entire industry and the local labor force.

According to Airbus’ most recent Global Market Forecast, commercial demand for the African continent would total 1460 passenger and freight aircraft by 2043, including 1210 single-aisle aircraft and 250 widebody aircraft. Furthermore, Airbus’ Global Services Forecast predicts that Africa will require 15,000 additional pilots and 20,000 mechanics to fulfill the increase in air travel demand.

“With the rapid expansion of the latest generation aircraft on the continent, Africa requires additional dedicated support and skills to meet the increasing demand for intra-African and international connectivity,” says Laurent Negre, VP of Customer Services Africa and Middle East at Airbus. “We are proud to open this new office to increase our proximity to customers while continuing to support the development of solutions for Africa, in Africa, and by Africa.”

The Airbus presence in Africa is as diverse as the continent itself. For nearly five decades, their commercial airlines, helicopters, military aircraft, and satellites have delivered dependable and efficient solutions to customers across the continent.