Airbus Appoints New President for Africa and the Middle East

Airbus has appointed Gabriel Semelas as President of Airbus in Africa and the Middle East, effective January 1, 2025.

Gabriel Semelas has over 24 years of experience in the aerospace business, holding various top executive positions. He joins Airbus from his current job as Chief Commercial and Financial Officer of Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH in Germany. Previously, he oversaw the contracts team for Airbus’ commercial aircraft business in Africa and the Middle East.

“I am honored to take on this responsibility at such a pivotal time for Airbus in Africa and the Middle East. I look forward to working with our talented teams and partners to drive growth and innovation in this dynamic market,” said Gabriel Semelas.

Mikail Houari has been replaced by Gabriel Semelas, who has significantly expanded Airbus’s presence in the Africa and Middle East region, a crucial area for strategic development.

Wouter Van Wersch, Executive Vice President International at Airbus, said: “Gabriel’s extensive background in the aeronautical industry, coupled with his proven leadership skills, makes him the ideal candidate to lead Airbus’ operations in Africa and the Middle East. We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to strengthen our presence and partnerships in this strategically important region.”

Airbus has a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa, employing over 3,300 people and remains committed to providing industry-leading products and services to clients throughout the area. The company actively seeks supplies and components from local businesses and offers extensive technical support to its partners. Airbus has also initiated a number of projects focused on fostering skills and talent in the region, with the goal of nurturing future aerospace industry leaders.