Tips to Manage Screen Time for Balanced Healthy Digital Life

Senior Specialist in Gaming & Esports at MTN and the current organizer of the HYPROP MTN SHIFT Gaming Tournament, Brad Kirby, offers some tips to help you manage your screen time effectively and cultivate a healthier relationship with technology.

Understanding Screen Time

Screen time refers to the amount of time spent on devices with screens, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and televisions. It encompasses activities such as browsing the internet, using social media, watching videos, playing games, and working on digital tasks. While screens are beneficial and often necessary, too much exposure can lead to problems like eye strain, poor posture, sleep disturbances, and decreased productivity.

Tips for Managing Screen Time

Set Clear Limits

Establishing boundaries is crucial for controlling screen time. Create specific guidelines for yourself and your family regarding when and how long screens can be used. For instance, set limits on non-work-related screen use to no more than two hours per day.

Use Technology to Manage Technology

Several apps and tools are designed to help monitor and limit screen time. Apps like Screen Time for iOS, Digital Wellbeing for Android, and browser extensions like StayFocused can track usage and set restrictions on app or website access.

Use Technology intentionally

Shift your focus away from mindless doom scrolling. Instead of aimlessly navigating social media or news feeds, enhance productivity and well-being by deliberately prioritizing tasks and setting boundaries. By being mindful of how we interact with digital tools, we empower ourselves to make intentional choices that lead to a more purposeful and balanced online experience

Create Screen-Free Zones

Designate areas in your home where screen use is prohibited. Common places include the dining room and bedrooms. This helps encourage family interactions and promotes better sleep by reducing screen exposure before bedtime.

Take Regular Breaks

Follow the 20-6-20 rule to prevent eye strain: every 20 minutes, look at something six meters away for at least 20 seconds. Incorporate breaks into your routine to stand, stretch, or take a short walk, especially if your work involves prolonged screen use.

Be Mindful of Your Screen Use

It’s all about balance remember! Practice mindful usage by being aware of how much time you spend on screens and what you’re doing.

Promote Healthy Sleep Habits

Screens emit blue light, which can disrupt your sleep cycle. To minimise this impact, avoid screens at least an hour before bedtime. Consider using blue light filters on your devices or switching to night mode in the evening.

According to Kirby, balancing offline activities with our digital lives is crucial for overall well-being. Engaging in hobbies, exercising, and socializing face-to-face can significantly enhance your quality of life and foster deeper connections. Strive for harmony rather than complete digital abstinence, ensuring that technology complements rather than dominates your life. Equally important is fostering online safety by using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and being cautious online. By integrating these practices, you can enjoy the best of both worlds—staying connected and secure while nurturing your offline life.

The goal is not to eliminate screens entirely but to use them in a way that enhances your life while safeguarding your health. Incorporating these strategies empowers you to cultivate healthier screen habits and enjoy a more balanced digital life.

