Human Touch and Tech Expertise into E-commerce

Backed by 20 years of tech expertise, SA’s IT solutions provider Braintree has seen its retail turnover increase by 1,200% since launching its e-commerce offering two years ago.

With the goal of supporting business professionals in both home and office environments, Braintree offers tech ecommerce over 3,000 premium products from 30 brands, including Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft. Recently, Braintree acquired the rights to resell Apple products in South Africa. This strategic move has significantly expanded their product range, adding over 900 Apple products and marking the end of the exclusive distribution rights held by one company for the past two decades.

Human element

Executive Head at Braintree, Heath Huxtable, says “Our focus is on providing a boutique, personalised shopping experience, a welcome contrast to the structured, formal nature of traditional larger e-commerce platforms. Whether a customer knows exactly what appliance, software or hardware they require, or if they want to talk to someone at Braintree who can advise on the right specs, features and capabilities needed, this platform brings a human element to each transaction.”

Technical team

Manned by a skilled technical team rather than a sales call center, Braintree offers customers access to specialists with over 20 years of experience in business applications, software solutions, and devices. Their user-friendly e-commerce platform also provides free delivery on any purchase throughout South Africa. Braintree maintains minimal on-site inventory, choosing instead to partner with trusted suppliers who typically deliver within 48 hours.

Additionally, Braintree now offers the PayFlex option, allowing customers to benefit from interest-free installment payments when needed.

“We can attribute the significant increase in sales over the last 18 months to our tailored personal approach, our extensive product range and the fact that our prices are very much market related, which has translated into a very positive response.” concludes Huxtable

Microsoft Surface laptops for the office and the home, UAG Smart Device covers for mobile and Surface devices, the latest audio from Beats to the latest in gaming tech available form Braintree Gaming, Braintree’s retail expansion caters to a broader consumer base, ensuring that their needs are met with a tailored approach rather than a one-size-fits-all solution.

Source: Braintree