Infobip Named IDC MarketScape Leader in CPaaS for Second Time

Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, has once again been acknowledged as a leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50607923, May 2023). This marks the second consecutive time that Infobip has received this recognition in the market report.

According to IDC MarketScape, Infobip stands out for its ability to meet the demands of organizations seeking global scale and localized support. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, encompassing telco and enterprise requirements. These include carrier-grade services, CPaaS solutions, highly customizable SaaS services, and dedicated support.

Consider Infobip if your company prioritizes global reach and regional assistance, as highlighted by IDC MarketScape. With their extensive portfolio, Infobip caters to a wide range of communication needs, delivering robust solutions and tailored support.

Adrian Benić, Chief Product Officer at Infobip, said: “We are pleased to have been named a Leader in CPaaS once again by the IDC MarketScape. A real and tangible result of our efforts to strengthen our position in the CPaaS market is the official launching of CPaaS X in May 2023, during Shift Miami – the Infobip global developer conference. The CPaaS X solution offered by the company is the next evolution of the Infobip CPaaS API stack, brimming with enhanced tools for developers. Companies can pick and choose the APIs they need and implement them into their applications and workflows quickly. The APIs are designed to be flexible, and they come with support from the Infobip technology team, so developers can access assistance with connecting all of their crucial applications and communication resources.”

Courtney Munroe, Research Vice President, Worldwide Telecommunications Research at IDC, said: “Infobip has established a global footprint and strong capabilities in the CPaaS market with its broad portfolio for enterprises as well as a carrier-grade service offering – an imperative for network operators delivering global messaging services. It has a unique breadth, depth and one-of-a-kind modularity of its communication platform. As a result of these strengths, and in contrast to its many competitors, Infobip is financially solid, and has grown rapidly in the past two years.”

Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) is a cloud-based platform that enables businesses to integrate customized communication capabilities like voice, video, and messaging into applications, business processes or services, by deploying APIs. With CPaaS, businesses can easily expand the capabilities of their existing applications without having to build any backend infrastructure. Infobip has established a global footprint and strong capabilities in the CPaaS market with its broad portfolio for enterprises as well as a carrier-grade service offering, which is an imperative foundation for many network operators to deliver global messaging services.