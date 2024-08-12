Top Stories of the Week Recap: August 5–9, 2024

In the fast-paced world of technology and business, the last week has been especially hectic. IT News Africa has covered everything from critical regulatory findings and revenue milestones to global tech company expansion and leadership changes.

Here are the top news highlights from August 5th to August 9th, 2024, featuring the most recent developments and trends affecting the African IT sector.

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) revealed preliminary findings from its investigation into an alleged illegal Libyan military training camp near White River, Mpumalanga. The findings were shared during a media briefing on August 8, 2024.

Westcon-Comstor’s Intelligent Demand (ID) program has generated $768 million in additional revenue for channel partners in FY24, marking a 70% increase. This program leverages data to uncover growth opportunities.

The entertainment world mourns the death of Connie Chiume, an internationally renowned actress who died at the age of 72 on August 6, 2024. She was well recognized for her roles in a variety of famous shows.

Fiorano, a global pioneer in digital transformation technology, has announced the launch of a new office in Nairobi, Kenya. This development represents a big step forward in Fiorano’s expansion throughout Africa.

Sanlam Angola Seguros has announced that Armando Jorge Mota will be named CEO on August 12, 2024. This comes after the prior CEO stepped down on May 31, 2022.

NVIDIA’s shares surged by 12.81% following Microsoft’s announcement of increased capital investment in AI for the new fiscal year. This highlights the growing opportunities for investors in AI technologies