Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Updated:

Top Stories of the Week Recap: August 5–9, 2024

Mamsi Nkosi
Mamsi Nkosi

In the fast-paced world of technology and business, the last week has been especially hectic. IT News Africa has covered everything from critical regulatory findings and revenue milestones to global tech company expansion and leadership changes.

Here are the top news highlights from August 5th to August 9th, 2024, featuring the most recent developments and trends affecting the African IT sector.


1. Damning Findings on Libyan Military Training Camp

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) revealed preliminary findings from its investigation into an alleged illegal Libyan military training camp near White River, Mpumalanga. The findings were shared during a media briefing on August 8, 2024.

2. Intelligent Demand Programme Generates $768 Million

Westcon-Comstor’s Intelligent Demand (ID) program has generated $768 million in additional revenue for channel partners in FY24, marking a 70% increase. This program leverages data to uncover growth opportunities.

3. Passing of Veteran Actress Connie Chiume

Connie_chiume
Connie_chiume
sourced from Wikipedia

 

The entertainment world mourns the death of Connie Chiume, an internationally renowned actress who died at the age of 72 on August 6, 2024. She was well recognized for her roles in a variety of famous shows.

 

4. Fiorano Expands African Presence

Fiorano, a global pioneer in digital transformation technology, has announced the launch of a new office in Nairobi, Kenya. This development represents a big step forward in Fiorano’s expansion throughout Africa.

5. Sanlam Angola Seguros Welcomes New CEO

Mr. Armando Jorge Mota new CEO, Sanlam Angola Seguros
Mr. Armando Jorge Mota new CEO, Sanlam Angola Seguros

Sanlam Angola Seguros has announced that Armando Jorge Mota will be named CEO on August 12, 2024. This comes after the prior CEO stepped down on May 31, 2022.

6. Top 5 Must-Invest in AI Stocks

NVIDIA’s shares surged by 12.81% following Microsoft’s announcement of increased capital investment in AI for the new fiscal year. This highlights the growing opportunities for investors in AI technologies

