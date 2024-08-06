Bridging the Gender Gap in South Africa’s Tech Sector

The telecommunications industry is built on the brilliance of women. Dr. Marian Croak invented Voice over IP- VoIP technology. Dr. Shirley Jackson’s work made the touch-tone telephone, caller ID, and call waiting technology possible. Hedy Lamarr is responsible for the technology that Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS are based on. This is according to Operations Director at Euphoria Telecom, Leonie Stanley.

Stanley shares the state of gender representation in the telecommunications industry:

Despite the efforts of these pioneers, the tech industry remains male-dominated. Deloitte estimates that women represented less than a third of the total workforce and 25% of technical roles in large tech companies in 2022. In South Africa, World Bank data indicates that 38.43% of tertiary graduates in ICT programs are women.

A 2020 report by Accenture and Girls Who Code found that half of women in tech roles in the USA leave these positions by age 35. Despite this, only 38% of HR leaders view creating a more inclusive culture as a strategy to retain women in tech roles.

While we lack similar data for South Africa, Women in Tech ZA estimates that only 23% of tech roles in the country are occupied by women. How can businesses address this issue?

Diversity at the top

McKinsey research identified the “broken rung” as a major barrier for women in their careers, even more significant than the glass ceiling. The broken rung refers to the challenges women face in advancing from entry-level roles to managerial positions. In 2022, McKinsey found that for every 100 men promoted to manager, only 86 women were promoted. In tech roles, this figure dropped further to 52 women for every 100 men.

Diversity in senior leadership not only provides valuable role models and mentors for those advancing through the ranks but also makes good business sense. A Boston Consulting Group study found that companies with diverse leadership teams reported average innovation revenue 19 percentage points higher than those without.

Let women show what they’re capable of

Providing women with opportunities to showcase their capabilities is crucial for creating inclusive workplaces and supporting their career advancement.

Learnerships and internships offer valuable entry points for young women, but it’s important for women to have the chance to demonstrate their abilities at every level. Companies that excel in this area allow women to lead projects, present their skills to upper management, and share ideas across departments.

This approach not only helps women feel supported and empowered but may also reveal hidden talent and skills that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Cultural reset

Company culture extends beyond perks like pool tables and free pizza; it’s about creating environments where everyone feels equal and supported.

Understanding bias is the first step towards fostering a more inclusive workplace. Unconscious bias training for all employees can reveal hidden attitudes and increase awareness about how individuals respond to issues related to gender, race, age, ability, and more.

The Accenture report highlights how specific company culture practices can impact the retention of women in tech roles. For example, adjusting the timing of networking events to accommodate everyone could help retain 190,000 women in tech by 2030.

Consider business breakfasts, which can be challenging for parents managing school drop-offs. Rescheduling these events by an hour or two could significantly benefit team members with children.

In South Africa, where the tech industry faces severe talent shortages, it’s crucial to foster inclusivity, create opportunities, and nurture a supportive culture. It’s time to rewrite the narrative and build a tech industry where everyone, regardless of gender, can contribute to shaping the digital future. concludes Stanley