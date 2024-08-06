Global Fintech Appoints First Country Manager for Nigeria

VertoFX the financial technology firm delivering enterprise-grade cross-border payments, FX, and banking solutions across emerging markets, has appointed Dr. Austin Okpagu as its inaugural country manager for Nigeria, demonstrating its commitment to the West African region.

Okpagu, who formerly served as Managing Director at JumiaPay, has considerable experience with top fintech platforms such as OPay and Pagatech, where he has succeeded in relationship and business development. Okpagu will lead VertoFX’s new offices in Victoria Island, Lagos, with a focus on business growth, building local relationships, and tailoring solutions to Nigerian customers’ needs.

Ola Oyetayo, co-founder and CEO of VertoFX, expressed excitement over Austin’s appointment as Nigeria’s first country manager.

“With our new presence in Nigeria, we are well-positioned to enhance our customer service, support local businesses, and contribute to regional economic growth, aligning with our vision to become Africa’s leading B2B cross-border payment provider.”

VertoFX’s innovative technology makes cross-border payments secure and seamless, converts 50 currencies at cheap rates, and offers instant transactions in over 200 countries. Since entering the Nigerian market in 2017, VertoFX has amassed a large client base, including significant African corporations that rely on its unique financial services.

“I am honored to join VertoFX and contribute to our mission of becoming the preferred financial services partner for businesses in Nigeria and globally.”

He added, “In challenging macroeconomic conditions, VertoFX has proven its ability to deliver crucial financial solutions to Nigerian enterprises, helping them navigate adversity. I look forward to collaborating with key stakeholders to further enhance our services and make a lasting positive impact on local businesses.”

Long-Term Commitment to Nigeria

In the past year, VertoFX has processed over $2.7 billion in cross-border transactions for Nigerian corporations and saw a 75% increase in Nigerian enterprises using its platform for international payments.

These achievements highlight VertoFX’s dedication to providing reliable solutions amid currency restrictions, exchange controls, and economic challenges in Nigeria.