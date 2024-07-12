South Africa’s eHailing Service Launches New Profile Feature

Bolt South Africa has introduced the rider profile feature that allows riders to add a photo of themselves to their Bolt profile, a move aimed at improving safety for driver-partners using the platform.

This feature will help driver-partners easily identify their passengers and ensure that they are picking up the right person. In addition to enhancing safety, the rider profile feature also adds a personal touch to the ride-sharing experience, allowing for more seamless and pleasant interactions between drivers and passengers.

With this feature, drivers can view the rider’s photo during pick-up and throughout the trip. This additional identification step will help ensure drivers pick up the correct person, enhance safety measures, and, where incidents do occur, hold riders accountable.

This new feature adds to the platform’s existing safety measures, such as the in-app safety toolkit, which allows driver-partners to share ride details with loved ones, call for emergency assistance, and even record the trip audio if necessary

Drivers can choose to decline a ride if they are uncomfortable with the rider’s photo not matching the person they will be picking up, which puts safety first.

Additionally, Bolt’s trip safety monitoring automatically checks in with drivers whenever a vehicle sits stopped for an extended amount of time, ensuring everything is in order. Driver notifications can also help identify places with a high number of reported safety concerns from drivers and riders.

Sandra Buyole, Regional PR Manager at Bolt, added, “We take driver feedback seriously and work around the clock to improve their safety. Enabling drivers to identify riders accurately is crucial to enhancing safety on our platform and building trust between all parties involved. . Additionally, we encourage riders to provide feedback on their drivers and report any safety concerns.”

How to add a photo