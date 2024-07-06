Sonangol Subsidiary Chooses Emerson for Automation in Angola

MSTelcom, a subsidiary of the Sonangol Group, has chosen Emerson to provide its full automation portfolio for energy and industrial customers in Angola, advancing the country’s objectives in hydrocarbon production leadership.

Their collaboration aimed to expand MSTelcom’s ability to offer engineering services to energy and industrial clients.

“Our work together will bridge MSTelcom’s information technology expertise with Emerson’s advanced automation portfolio,” said Mathias Schinzel, president of Emerson in the Middle East & Africa. “Together, we aim to help modernize Angola’s energy and industrial infrastructure with the latest innovations for sustainable and reliable performance, helping reinforce Angola’s global leadership in energy production through digital transformation.”

This alliance enables MSTelcom to deliver the latest automation technologies to help clients enhance energy production, equipment availability, production optimization, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Leaders like Sonangol increasingly recognize automation as a key enabler to maximize production performance, including oil and gas recovery, while also advancing their commitments to emissions reductions. Emerson’s portfolio will provide advanced automation to MSTelcom, supporting its leadership in engineering and communications services and its vision of continuous innovation and sustainability.

“This partnership with Emerson is a significant milestone that will allow MSTelcom to incorporate cutting-edge automation solutions and improve our operational efficiency by providing our customers with industry-leading automation software and technologies,” said Felisberta de Jesus, president of the executive board of MSTelcom.