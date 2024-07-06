Addressing Nigeria’s Pressing Electricity Challenges

Siemens, a leading global technology company, and PANA Infrastructure, a Nigerian conglomerate expanding its presence across Sub-Saharan Africa, have formally announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to modernize and upgrade Nigeria’s electric power infrastructure by providing grid automation and smart infrastructure solutions nationwide. The agreement signifies a pivotal step towards addressing Nigeria’s urgent electricity challenges while fostering economic growth and technological advancement in the region.

Fostering development and advancing Tech in Nigeria

CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa, Sabine Dall’Omo, sates “This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering sustainable development and advancing technology in Nigeria. By combining Siemens’ expertise in smart grid technologies with PANA Infrastructure’s deep market insights, we aim to ensure a reliable power supply and drive economic progress in the region.”

According to Chairman of PANA Holdings, Daere Akobo, “this strategic collaboration with Siemens is a pivotal opportunity to transform Nigeria’s power sector. We are committed to addressing Nigeria’s critical power infrastructure with the use of advanced low voltage, medium voltage, and smart grid management technologies. This collaboration is in alignment with the transformation agenda in the power sector by the Nigerian government to significantly improve power supply in the country, in a manner that translates to economic progress for all Nigerians.”

Grid reliability and stability

The agreement signed between Siemens and PANA Infrastructure focuses on enhancing grid reliability and stability and expanding electrification rates to meet Nigeria’s rapidly growing demand for electricity.

Simultaneously, acknowledging Nigeria’s potential for significant investments in industrial modernization, the partnership will concentrate on unlocking Nigeria’s industrial power sector potential. This initiative aims to revolutionize Nigeria’s industrial landscape by leveraging advanced technologies and solutions to improve productivity, efficiency, and quality. Through local capacity development and enhancing employees’ skills and capabilities, Siemens and PANA Infrastructure aim to pave the way for a new era of industrial excellence in Nigeria.

“Siemens reaffirms its commitment to Nigeria, with a focus on identifying and developing strategic business opportunities within the region. By leveraging a go-to-market strategy that includes knowledge platforms, collaborative business strategies, integrated sales and marketing teams, and global support, Siemens strives to bring significant business value to the Nigerian market.” adds Dall’Omo

Integrating innovative technologies

Meanwhile, PANA Infrastructure has positioned itself as a key player in understanding and addressing the needs of industry stakeholders and local communities. By integrating innovative technologies and forming strategic partnerships, PANA Infrastructure offers sustainable solutions that support Nigeria’s growth across various industry sectors.

This strategic collaboration between Siemens and PANA Infrastructure represents the convergence of proven expertise and application know-how, ensuring the highest quality implementation of solutions for Nigeria’s industrial power sector. By tackling critical challenges in Nigeria’s power and industrial sectors—such as electricity losses, rural electrification, capacity building, local production, technology transfer, and quality standards—this partnership aims to drive sustainable growth and development in Nigeria.