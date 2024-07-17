SAS Clinical Acceleration Repository is a secure, cloud-native data repository designed to drive innovation in life sciences and healthcare organizations.

It allows clinical researchers to analyze trends, uncover breakthrough treatments, and unlock healthcare insights quickly. The analytics platform manages clinical research data, integrates with data sources, improves clinical trial development, and accelerates regulatory submission.

Streamlining and securing clinical data for innovation

Establishing a secure, advanced data repository to manage clinical data and support clinical trial development from various sources, transforming and preparing it for statistical analytics, and packaging it for regulatory submission is a common challenge for many global companies. Additionally, data management and governance challenges can delay clinical research. SAS Clinical Acceleration Repository provides a modular, open, cloud-native content repository for managing, reporting, sharing, and reviewing data.

“The SAS Clinical Acceleration Repository enables researchers and data scientists to better manage their clinical data and empowers organizations to make informed business decisions,” said Gail Stephens, Vice President of Healthcare and Life Sciences at SAS. “Accelerating and improving the clinical development process helps bring therapies to market sooner and strengthens the bottom line for life sciences and health organizations.”

Generating synthetic data to bridge gaps in real-world data

Synthetic data is increasingly being used in the healthcare and life sciences industries to train and test AI systems instead of or in addition to real-world data.

SAS Data Maker offers synthetic data generation to address data privacy and scarcity issues, generating tabular data that accurately represents original training data without compromising patient health information, enabling faster innovation in healthcare and life sciences companies.

Shadi Shahin, Vice President of Product Strategy at SAS, says, “SAS Data Maker uses cutting-edge, reliable AI models to create statistically accurate data points that truly augment existing data and can capture countless different scenarios, helping organizations better forecast outcomes so they can anticipate their businesses’ changing needs. This is particularly valuable in instances where specific real-world data is hard to come by or when there’s a need to detect rare case scenarios in highly regulated areas like healthcare and life sciences.”

AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company, intends to use SAS Data Maker on the Snowflake Marketplace to empower its data scientists through the use of synthetic data to further improve decision-making.

“Synthetic data can enhance our ability to make informed decisions from critical data and thus has the real potential to help accelerate drug discovery and development, ultimately benefiting patients around the world,” noted Brian Dummann, Chief Data Officer at AstraZeneca. “We look forward to leveraging SAS Data Maker and streamlining how data scientists can access synthetic data for their initiatives.”

Employing AI to Boost Industry Solutions

SAS has committed $1 billion to AI-powered industry solutions over three years, resulting in new healthcare and life sciences products. This investment builds on SAS’ decades-long focus on providing tailored solutions in banking, government, insurance, healthcare, and more.