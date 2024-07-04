SAS Clinical Acceleration Repository, a secure, cloud-native data repository with robust audit and administration capabilities, is now available to help drive innovation for life sciences and health organizations. The analytics platform manages clinical research data, integrates with various data sources, improves clinical trial development, and accelerates the path to regulatory submission.

4 Unique Benefits of the SAS Clinical Acceleration Repository

Curated Research Access:

The system offers centralized access to curated research and health data through an intuitive user interface with dashboards.

Production-Ready Repository:

It simplifies and accelerates data validation by supporting groups and permissions, roles and privileges, electronic signatures, version control, search, and audit trails, all while ensuring security and compliance.

Open Environment:

The system integrates data from various sources, including electronic data capture systems, in-house clinical data management systems, labs, and contract research organizations, using third-party programming languages and tools.

Enhanced Efficiency:

Utilizes SAS Viya-enabled solutions, proven to be 30 times faster than alternatives, to improve efficiency and speed up the path to submission. The result is streamlined data processing and analysis for quicker decision-making.

The SAS Clinical Acceleration Repository aids researchers and data scientists in managing clinical data, enabling informed business decisions, expediting the clinical development process, accelerating therapies to market, and strengthening the bottom line for life sciences and health organizations.

