Global Cloud Platform Honored as CPaaS Leader by Gartner

Gartner has ranked global cloud communications platform Infobip as a leader in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market for the second consecutive year, recognizing its ability to execute and its comprehensive vision.

The Gartner report, “Top 10 Trends in Enterprise Communication Services 2024,” asserts, “The year 2023 saw the rise of generative AI (GenAI) as a major disruptor impacting almost all technology areas.” According to the Gartner CIO and Technology Executive Survey, organizations expect important outcomes from digital technology investments, such as improved customer experience, margin enhancement, revenue growth, compliance and risk reduction, and increased employee performance.

Infobip has invested in its AI Hub to provide AI-powered conversational consumer experiences that address business challenges. The company was also among the first to publish Camara-compliant network APIs under the GSMA Open Gateway project.

Silvio Kutić, CEO at Infobip, said: “As Gartner explains, “businesses prioritize business outcomes, buying experiences, and cloud consumption models when buying communications services.” That’s why we are innovating across all layers of the tech stack to enable businesses to digitally transform their interactions with customers. As the CPaaS market continues to grow, Infobip remains the full stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.”