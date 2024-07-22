New Partnership to Bolster Cybersecurity Throughout Africa

TitanHQ is proud to announce an exciting new strategic alliance with ATS Network Management, marking a significant milestone in bolstering cybersecurity across Africa.

Under this partnership, ATS Network Management will serve as a value-added distributor, offering TitanHQ’s advanced cybersecurity solutions to clients throughout 28 countries in Africa.

This collaboration signifies ATS Network Management’s commitment to fortifying its cybersecurity offerings by joining forces with TitanHQ. Together, they aim to shield clients from the constantly evolving landscape of cyber threats through a comprehensive suite of security solutions.

ATS Network Management collaborates with top vendors to offer high-quality services and access to various products designed to safeguard against cyber risks.

TitanHQ is delighted to partner with ATS Network Management to provide the full range of TitanHQ’s multi-award-winning solutions:

Phishing Prevention

Email Filtering

Email Archiving

Email Encryption

DNS Filtering

Security Awareness Training

For further information on ATS Network Management’s cybersecurity offerings, please visit their website.

About ATS Network Management

ATS Network Management (Pty) Ltd, established in 1996, offers cutting-edge network management solutions, including diagnostics, performance management, and optimization tools. As enterprise networks grow in complexity and importance, ATS Network Management provides comprehensive monitoring, security, and performance management services. With over 17 years of experience, they serve as a leading distribution partner and implementation service provider across South Africa and the African continent.

