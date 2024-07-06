6 Best Time Tracker Apps for Freelancers

A time tracker app allows freelancers to properly monitor the time they spend on a client’s project. You can then share the reports and timesheets with your client. You can also use time tracker software to self-evaluate your computer usage.

A time tracker allows you to see how long you spent using apps on your computer. In this article, we will discuss some time tracker apps for freelancers.

Best Time Tracker Apps for Freelancers

1. Controlio

Controlio is an excellent employee monitoring program that excels in following up on freelancer actions. It is easy to use because of its user-friendly interface, and it also provides deeper insights on productivity and online behavior. The real-time monitoring feature is very impressive, allowing supervisors to keep track of their employees’ activities without having to struggle much. The software has powerful reporting features that contribute to an informed decision-making process and also improve the efficiency of workflow within the office setup. For more information, visit Controlio.net.

2. TimeCamp

TimeCamp is the first-time tracking tool you can use for your freelance career. This programme provides a free plan for single usage. You can upgrade your plan at any time if your company grows and you need to expand a team. TimeCamp is software that offers a graphic report for analyzing time spent on specific periods, and an invoicing tool, that requires an upgrade to be used.

If you use productivity apps such as Trello or To-Do List, you can combine TimeCamp with them.

3. Time Doctor

A popular time-tracking program with over 80,000 users. Time Doctor only offers a single package that costs $9.99 per user every month. This tool’s reporting component enables you to detect and improve your productivity problems, while the billing feature allows you to manage customer billing. If you’re interested in using Time Doctor, you may start with a free 14-day trial. Time Doctor can be installed on Windows, Mac, or Linux.

4. Timely

Timely offers a plan designed exclusively for freelancers. This 12-month plan allows you to track your hours versus your weekly capacity, which is useful for controlling your workload and preventing burnout. You can add up to 25 active projects with this plan. You may also create branded reports by specifying your logo and brand colours. Another major feature provided by Timely is the ability to assign budgets and rates to projects to quantify the cost of your work. Timely is a paid app. No free version is available. Timely also offers connectors with a variety of apps. Timely’s desktop program is only available for Windows (versions 8 and up) and Mac.

5. Tick

Tick is a freemium time monitoring app that uses a different price mechanism. While the other apps mentioned above limit users’ ability to access features dependent on the plan they use, this app allows you to use all available features even if you use the free version. Tick bills you by project. If you simply need to track one project, you can use Tick for free. Each Tick report is based on actionable facts. You can bill clients using the reports you have. Tick lets you export your reports to QuickBooks. Tick’s desktop software is only accessible for Macs. If you’re using Windows or Linux, you can use Tick by installing a Chrome extension.

6. Harvest

Harvest’s pricing strategy is similar to Tick’s, with features available to all customers, even those on the free plan. Harvest requires payment only when tracking more than two tasks. Harvest provides capabilities similar to those found in the great majority of the time-tracking programmes listed above. The app can report, invoice, approve the timesheet and so forth. Harvest connects to many other tools, including Trello, QuickBooks, GitHub, Asana, and PayPal. There is a desktop version of Harvest that you can use with your Mac or Windows computer.

A good time-tracking app will improve productivity by ensuring that time is billed accurately. Test them out for some time to see which one fits in perfectly with your freelance business; then, get ready to attain better time management and increase efficiency as well.