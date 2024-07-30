ISPA says Internet Firms Must Compete in Estates

Residential estates with high-end fibre connectivity are valued by owners and tenants alike. This is especially true for estates with open access fibre infrastructure, which provides a neutral platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to compete with each other.

Chairperson of ISPA, South Africa’s official internet Industry Representative Body (IRB), Sasha Booth-Beharilal, says “First prize should be competition at the fibre infrastructure level that allows for non-exclusive fibre connectivity.”

Healthy competition

“More than one fibre provider is ideal. At the very least, homeowners’ associations, body corporates and property developers should reject any potential fibre installation that does not allow for multiple Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to compete at the customer-facing level,” she explains

Enabling consumers to choose which ISP they buy internet access from has been in line with official policy since at least 2016, when the government outlined the right of consumers to choose their service provider as a key requirement of the National Integrated ICT Policy White Paper.

ISPA has made several calls in the past for communities nationwide to insist on open access fibre optic cable installations.

Informed promises

“When estate managers, body corporates and others make promises with regards to choosing open access providers, these assurances must be reduced to writing and clauses to this effect must always be inserted in any written agreements with planned fibre providers,” advises Booth-Beharilal

Fibre increases property’s value

Lifestyle, golf, wildlife, and equestrian estates are popular choices for South Africa’s upwardly mobile. Not only does high-speed fibre optic internet enable remote working, home automation, and technologically advanced security systems, but fibre also makes it easier to rent and sell properties. Furthermore, the Digital Council Africa has reported that fibre can increase the value of a property.

For estate managers to benefit from centralised estate management and for residents to benefit from better internet speeds, streaming services, gaming, security, and the Internet of Things (IoT), South Africans must refuse second-best and continue to evangelise the principle of open access FTTH where they live.

“Open access commitments must be kept on body corporate meeting agendas and residents must scrutinise fibre rollout agreements within communities before trenching begins,” Booth-Beharilal says

As a central pillar of effective and open ICT (Information and Communications Technologies) markets, open access remains one of ISPA’s guiding principles. Open access ensures fair competition, which translates to more choice and better quality, affordable communications for consumers.

“In ISPA’s view, closed networks – or entering into an exclusive arrangement with one provider – are contrary to the ideal of a level internet services playing field that values innovation and competition,” concludes Booth-Beharilal

ISPA is a 235-member IRB with membership made up of both Electronic Communications Service (ECS) and Electronic Communications Networks Services (ECNS) licensees.

Sorce: ISPA