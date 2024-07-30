Telkom Foundation’s Innovative Edtech Platform in Limpopo

The Telkom Foundation is excited to unveil a transformative initiative aimed at supporting Grade 12 mathematics learners in Ga-Maake Village in Limpopo.

This event, which takes place on July 26, 2024, at the Community Hall, will substantially boost the mathematics education of the seven local schools by serving up to 180 students.

“This initiative, spearheaded by the Telkom Foundation and supported by Lightbulb Edtech, is designed to advance mathematics education in Ga-Maake Village,” says Judy Vilakazi, Head of Telkom Foundation. “We’re introducing a geometric interpretation approach to learning, which will improve learner and teacher experiences in the Thabina and Mafarana circuits,” she added.

Furthermore, to enable students to access the Lightbulb platform and benefit from state-of-the-art mobile learning solutions to support their success, the Telkom Foundation will donate 100 smartphones.

Purpose of the Initiative:

Material Support: Providing essential resources such as devices, scientific calculators, and mathematics sets to Grade 12 learners from underprivileged backgrounds.

Enhanced Learning: Focusing on geometric interpretation to deepen understanding of mathematical concepts.

Career Exposure: Introducing learners and teachers to future career opportunities that require mathematics knowledge beyond just teaching.

The Lightbulb engagement will display the platform’s capabilities for interactive and effective online learning, whereas the BCX Alibaba activation will highlight new solutions that assist educational endeavors.

The Telkom Foundation is dedicated to improving educational experiences and providing all students with the resources they need to succeed. “We’re thrilled to support this initiative, which reflects our commitment to empowering youth through education,” Vilakazi says. “By leveraging technology and innovative teaching methods, we aim to provide quality resources to all learners, regardless of their background.”

Allan Mushabe, CEO of Lightbulb Edtech, adds, “At Lightbulb Edtech, we believe in the transformative power of education. Through this partnership, we aim to make mathematics more accessible and engaging, ensuring no learner is left behind.”

This event marks a crucial step toward educational quality and diversity in Ga-Maake Village. The Telkom Foundation, Lightbulb Edtech, and Huawei welcome all stakeholders to participate in this effort, which will pave the road for a better future through education and technology.