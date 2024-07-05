Saturday, July 6, 2024
Updated:

Revamping Business in Modern Africa

"It's time for Africa."
In his groundbreaking book, “It’s Time for Africa,” EARN Founder & Chief Enabler Joshua Chimakula Ngoma takes readers on an extraordinary journey through Africa’s rich history, diverse cultures, and promising future. Published in May 2024, this captivating exploration offers a fresh perspective on Africa’s potential and its vibrant people.

Meet the Author


Joshua Chimakula Ngoma, a renowned social entrepreneur and development specialist, shares his unique insights into Africa’s journey and future. Through themes of leadership, education, technology, and environmental stewardship, Ngoma provides a roadmap for Africa’s economic development.

What’s inside

From the personal stories in the preface to the visionary foreword, the book unravels the intricate layers of African history and culture. It highlights innovative solutions and practical strategies for economic growth, showcasing how Africa’s resilient people hold the key to a brighter future.

Fresh Insights for Economic Growth

Ngoma focuses on the potential for economic development through:

Diversifying economies: Reduce reliance on a single sector and promote sustainable growth.

Embracing open markets: Stimulate innovation and efficiency.

Fostering innovation: Drive significant economic growth and attract foreign investments.

Promoting collaboration: Unlock value through partnerships among government, private entities, and non-profits.

Leveraging technology: Boost productivity and competitiveness in the global market.

A blueprint for leaders

Policymakers and business leaders can benefit immensely from this book by implementing diversification strategies and fostering innovation. Building a stronger middle class and creating high-quality jobs will improve living standards and fuel economic growth through higher consumer spending.

Support a Great Cause

All proceeds from the book’s sales fund EARN’s entrepreneurship and innovation programmes, helping to develop the next generation of African future business leaders.

How to get your copy 

Explore Africa’s past, understand its present challenges, and envision a remarkable future with “It’s Time for Africa.” Join the movement towards equitable prosperity and be part of Africa’s transformation.

Available in various Amazon stores in both paperback and Kindle versions.

