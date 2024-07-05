Revamping Business in Modern Africa

From the personal stories in the preface to the visionary foreword, the book unravels the intricate layers of African history and culture. It highlights innovative solutions and practical strategies for economic growth, showcasing how Africa’s resilient people hold the key to a brighter future.

Fresh Insights for Economic Growth

Ngoma focuses on the potential for economic development through:

Diversifying economies: Reduce reliance on a single sector and promote sustainable growth.

Embracing open markets: Stimulate innovation and efficiency.

Fostering innovation: Drive significant economic growth and attract foreign investments.

Promoting collaboration: Unlock value through partnerships among government, private entities, and non-profits.

Leveraging technology: Boost productivity and competitiveness in the global market.

A blueprint for leaders

Policymakers and business leaders can benefit immensely from this book by implementing diversification strategies and fostering innovation. Building a stronger middle class and creating high-quality jobs will improve living standards and fuel economic growth through higher consumer spending.

Support a Great Cause

All proceeds from the book’s sales fund EARN’s entrepreneurship and innovation programmes, helping to develop the next generation of African future business leaders.

How to get your copy

Explore Africa’s past, understand its present challenges, and envision a remarkable future with “It’s Time for Africa.” Join the movement towards equitable prosperity and be part of Africa’s transformation.

Available in various Amazon stores in both paperback and Kindle versions.