Trailblazing Success: The Rise of Female Entrepreneurship

On a momentous occasion, the I’M IN Entrepreneurial Programme, in collaboration with Telkom’s Enterprise and Supplier Development unit, Telkom Future Makers, JP Morgan, and the Embassy of Ireland, celebrates the graduation of 30 Female-Student-Founded start-ups. This milestone event signifies an end and a glorious beginning, as these graduates embark on their entrepreneurial journey equipped with expertise, insights, and unwavering determination.

Igniting Female Entrepreneurship

I’M IN Ideation stands as a beacon of hope for female students from universities and colleges in lower living standard measure (LSM) areas. It provides essential resources, mentorship, and guidance crucial for venturing confidently into entrepreneurship. This initiative goes beyond merely fostering businesses; it embodies a profound commitment to nurturing innovation and empowerment among women who have historically faced barriers to accessing entrepreneurial opportunities.

Dr. Mmaki Jantjies, Group Executive of Innovation and Transformation at Telkom emphasizes, “The I’M IN Entrepreneurial Programme serves as a catalyst for high-growth tech startups, particularly focusing on empowering entrepreneurs who face barriers to accessing resources.”

The partnership between IM IN and Telkom FutureMakers plays a crucial role in this endeavor. By championing black-owned, high-growth tech startups, they unlock opportunities for entrepreneurs and enable access to previously inaccessible resources.

Initiatives like I’M IN Ideation foster creativity and empower aspiring female entrepreneurs, nurturing a new generation of trailblazers poised to drive positive change and propel economic advancement.

Tshepo Phetla, Head of Business Development at Telkom FutureMakers, says, “This targeted approach is poised to transform access to entrepreneurial resources and opportunities, empowering students from underserved communities to unleash their potential and establish sustainable tech-driven enterprises.”

The graduation ceremony not only celebrates past achievements but also heralds a promising future. With steadfast support from organizations like Telkom FutureMakers and initiatives like I’M IN Ideation, the journey of female entrepreneurs in South Africa is filled with endless possibilities.

“As we applaud the graduates of our Ideation program, we spotlight the trailblazing women start-ups whose entrepreneurial spirit and ingenuity have ignited positive change” states Mohau Polo Leteka, Founder and Director at I’M IN Accelerator. “It gives us a great sense of achievement as this programme reaffirms our commitment to financial inclusion of the youth and particularly young women.

“The success of this cohort demonstrates our relentless commitment to identify the young women at grassroots level and support them to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams” Leteka continues. “Supporting, funding and scaling entrepreneurial businesses are the fundamental aspects of our programmes. This graduation marks a significant milestone showcasing innovation, agility and great concepts that have the potential to disrupt traditional industries. We will ensure that the cohort graduates are fully supported in their next phase of growing their businesses, through customized investor readiness programmes and appropriate funding instruments.”