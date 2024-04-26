Jalel Trabelsi Appointed as Special Envoy to MENA & Gulf

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group has appointed career diplomat Ambassador Jalel Trabelsi as his Special Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Gulf Region.

With over 30 years of experience as a highly accomplished diplomat, Ambassador Trabelsi brings a wealth of expertise to the role.

In his capacity as Special Envoy, Ambassador Trabelsi will facilitate diplomatic and strategic engagements within the MENA and Gulf Region, focusing on the Bank’s strategic priorities. His responsibilities include strengthening partnerships and mobilizing public and private sector resources to deliver transformational projects in Africa.

A Tunisian citizen, Ambassador Trabelsi has held significant roles, including Minister Plenipotentiary for African Affairs and Ambassador of Tunisia to several countries and regional organizations. He is also an expert in international law, having taught Diplomatic International Law at the university level.

Ambassador Trabelsi holds an Advanced Master’s degree in Maritime and Aviation Law from Belgium’s Université Libre de Bruxelles, as well as a master’s degree in political science from the University of Tunis. He is fluent in English, French, and Arabic.

Expressing his gratitude for the appointment, Ambassador Trabelsi, “I am extremely honoured to be appointed by Dr. Adesina to this role. As an African, I am motivated to continue to serve our continent and to contribute to the African Development Bank’s transformational work under the visionary leadership of Dr. Adesina. I will work to ensure the Bank maintains and further strengthens its excellent and fruitful cooperation and partnership with Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Gulf Region.”

Dr. Adesina praised Ambassador Trabelsi’s extensive experience and expertise, “I am delighted to have Ambassador Trabelsi as my Special Envoy for a region that holds a lot of promise for the Bank’s and Africa’s economic transformation. He has a strong track record and expertise in international relations and cooperation as well as international negotiation. He brings extensive knowledge in African, Arab, and European affairs and a deep understanding of the activities of the Bank, as well as other regional and international financial banking institutions.”