New AI and Automation for Enhanced Public Sector Efficiency

Salesforce announced Public Sector Einstein 1 for Service today, incorporating CRM, trusted AI, and data capabilities to assist government employees in automating administrative tasks and delivering quicker service to constituents. Public sector organizations can now efficiently generate case reports, transcribe real-time calls, and document case interactions using the Einstein 1 platform, streamlining operations.

This innovation is significant because BCG estimates that generative AI could unlock a $1.75 trillion productivity opportunity annually across various government functions. However, 62% of IT decision-makers, including those in the public sector, feel their organization’s data systems are not ready to leverage AI.

Public Sector Einstein 1 for Service offers features like Caseworker Narrative Generation, Service Cloud Voice, and Einstein Activity Capture for Public Sector, leveraging generative AI and conversational AI to enhance productivity and efficiency for government contact center agents and case managers.

Moreover, the inclusion of Data Cloud enables public sector organizations to connect and harmonize data from different sources, such as benefits, education, and healthcare data, to build unified constituent profiles and personalize interactions.

Salesforce perspective: “Public sector organizations want to simplify their technology stack, better engage with constituents, and reduce employees’ administrative burdens while improving employee productivity. With Public Sector Einstein 1 for Service, organizations can implement trusted AI to become more efficient, better manage and harmonize their data, and give employees the tools they need to better serve their constituents, all while driving their mission forward.” – Linda Saunders, Salesforce Director Solutions Engineering Africa.

Salesforce also now offers several Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) compliant tools to help government agencies drive efficiency and productivity while meeting regulatory requirements