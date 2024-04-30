Flutterwave CEO Appointed Vice Chair of US Business Board!

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center has appointed Flutterwave as the new Vice Chair of the U.S.-Africa Business Center Board of Directors, with Founder and CEO, Olugbenga GB Agboola, representing the company.

Empowering Global Expansion

Flutterwave empowers businesses globally to expand into Africa and other emerging markets through a platform facilitating local and cross-border transactions via a single Application Programming Interface (API). With over 630M transactions processed, totaling over $31B, and serving more than 1.5m businesses, including clients like Uber, Air Peace, Bamboo, Piggyvest, and others, Flutterwave is making significant strides in the fintech sector.

The company was founded by Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, who serves as CE”s Advanced Management Program at Columbia Business School. A serial entrepreneur, GB has over 18 years of experience in building scalable financial technology solutions, with two exits under his belt. In October 2022, GB was conferred with the National Honor; Officer of the Order of the Niger by President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The U.S.-Africa Business Center expressed enthusiasm about Flutterwave’s leadership in Africa’s digital revolution, emphasizing Africa’s crucial role in the global economic landscape. “Flutterwave is at the forefront of the digital revolution in Africa. Their leadership and vision in the digital economy sector exemplify why Africa is a key player in the global economic narrative. We are eager to explore Africa’s digital transformation and to advance the US-Nigeria business initiative announced at UNGA.”

GB wrote on LinkedIn: “Joining the US Chamber of Commerce’s US-Africa Business Center’s board as the new vice chair is both a personal achievement and a fulfilment of our commitment to connecting Africa to the global economy.”

“Africa is a key player in the global economic narrative, and we are eager to explore and advance the digital transformation on the continent. Thank you to the US-Africa Business Center for this great honor.”

Flutterwave’s commitment to strengthening U.S.-African relations and championing emerging technologies aligns well with the objectives of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center.