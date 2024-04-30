Azentio’s Remarkable Achievement: 3 Prestigious Awards

Azentio Software secured three prestigious awards at the IBSi Digital Banking Awards 2024. The ceremony, held as part of the Cedar-IBSi Digital Banking & AI Summit in Bengaluru, India, recognized Azentio’s excellence in various categories.

The company received the following accolades:

– Segment Winners in SME/Corporate Banking

– Regional Winners in the Middle East & Africa

– Segment Winners in Compliance Management

Azentio’s recognition in SME/Corporate Banking and Middle East & Africa categories was attributed to the successful implementation of its Azentio ONEBanking Digital Lending platform at Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG). This platform has revolutionized CBG’s operations, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency by integrating digital processes and online services seamlessly.

Additionally, Azentio was awarded Segment Winners in Compliance Management for its Azentio ONEBanking Financial Crime Management (FCM) platform, implemented at Albilad Investment Company (Albilad Capital) in Saudi Arabia. This platform has significantly enhanced compliance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness for Albilad Capital by ensuring strict adherence to anti-money laundering policies and regulatory guidelines.

Nikhil Gokhale, Director – Research & Digital Properties at IBS Intelligence, stated, “Congratulations to Consolidated Bank Ghana and Azentio for their win at the IBSi Digital Banking Awards 2024. By using Azentio ONEBanking, CBG has revolutionized its operations, improving customer service and operational efficiency. Their strategic approach to digital innovation ensures ongoing growth and competitiveness in the finance sector.

At the same time, kudos to Albilad Capital and Azentio for winning the ‘Best in Compliance’ award. Albilad Capital’s adoption of Azentio ONEBanking Financial Crime Management has significantly enhanced compliance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness,” continued Nikhil. “The solution’s integration with the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) guidelines ensures strict adherence to anti-money laundering policies, establishing credibility in the business.”

Gaurav Kedia, Chief Financial Officer at Azentio Software, expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the company’s commitment to delivering value through innovative technology solutions. He highlighted the advanced features of Azentio ONEBanking Digital Lending and FCM platforms, which empower clients to drive modernization, transformation, and innovation in their operations.

Overall, Azentio’s success at the IBSi Digital Banking Awards 2024 underscores its leadership in driving impactful digital transformations in the banking and finance industry.