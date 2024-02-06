UXLink Partners with OKX Wallet to Boost Web3 Wallets

UXLink, a visionary in the realm of Real Web3 Social Hub & Live Social Infrastructure, proudly announces the introduction of innovative features for managing Web3 assets. This significant advancement offers its 2.5 million users a unified and convenient platform for analyzing and managing their Web3 assets efficiently. With the integration of various multi-chain wallets, UXLink now provides a comprehensive and detailed profile of users’ assets, making it easier than ever to keep track of and manage digital holdings.

In a strategic move, UXLink has integrated with Telegram, enabling users to manage their assets directly through their Telegram accounts. This integration opens up a world of Web3 products and services to Telegram’s vast user base of 800 million monthly active users, positioning UXLink as the preferred platform for Telegram users to explore and engage with the Web3 ecosystem.

This feature is a game-changer in the world of Web3, streamlining the asset management process for users. Additionally, UXLink is excited to announce an upcoming collaboration with OKX Wallet, aimed at educating Web2 users about Web3 services. This partnership will focus on vital areas such as wallet usage and the management of personal Web3 assets, underscoring UXLink’s commitment to enhancing the Web3 experience for users and fostering the widespread adoption of decentralized applications and blockchain technology.

UXLink‘s latest features and its partnership with OKX Wallet are pivotal steps in demystifying the Web3 world and making it more accessible to a broader audience. As UXLink continues to innovate and lead the way in the Web3 space, it remains committed to empowering users with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the evolving landscape of digital assets.