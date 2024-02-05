Open Access Data Centre Launches Exclusive CODI Partner Programme

Open Access Data Centers (OADC), Africa’s fastest-growing data center company, proudly announces the official launch of its exclusive Partner Programme, CODI. This initiative aims to establish colocation and ecosystem partnerships that will play a pivotal role in advancing Africa’s digital transformation.

The CODI Partner Programme offers a unique opportunity for telecommunication companies, internet service providers, and ICT companies to deliver innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective digital solutions to their clients. It aims to facilitate collaboration among partners to deliver optimal client solutions and support.

The program ensures mutual growth, utilizing Open Access Data Centers’ expertise and extensive infrastructure. Partners access hyperscale facilities in strategic locations, including edge data centers for network expansion. They can customize solutions in shared spaces.

Some of the exclusive perks include special discounts, incentives, rewards, global support, sales tools, marketing tools, and support.

Greg Sellars, Head of Brand and Communications at WIOCC Group, shared his enthusiasm, stating, ‘The CODI Partner Programme is a testament to our commitment to collaborative growth and innovation in Africa’s digital landscape. It provides a platform where clients can expand their product offerings and seamlessly extend their business across all ecosystems in an open and transparent environment. We invite partners to join us on this exciting journey towards shaping the future of digital connectivity on the continent.”

Program offers diverse models for wholesale, reseller, and agent partners, ensuring flexibility and scalability to meet varied business needs. The programme is currently available in DR Congo, Nigeria, and South Africa.