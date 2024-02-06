Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Kaazi Teams Up with Evolution Cup

By Mamsi Nkosi
Kaazi, a top technology-driven platform for football talent, partners with the prestigious Evolution Cup, a key tournament in Nigeria.

The Evolution Cup, scheduled for February 12-18, 2024, at Remo Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State, nurtures football talent and attracts international scouts in Nigeria.

Nana Yaw Oppong-Mensah, CEO of Kaazi, “We are thrilled to see Kaazi join forces with the Evolution Cup, this collaboration signifies the expansion of new pathways for football talents in Africa.”

Kaazi’s tools empower Evolution Cup participants for professional growth with invaluable resources and technology.

The collaboration between Kaazi and the Evolution Cup represents a shared vision for the future of football in Africa, where innovation and collaboration propel talents to new heights.

Olatoye Olawale, Project Strategist of the Evolution Cup,” We are grateful to all Kaazi Family for their support and interest. We hope this will be a long-lasting working relationship, and we are determined to showcase and create positive awareness of this brand to all our active followers in the Nigeria Football sector.”

 

