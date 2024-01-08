Evidence of High Amounts of Corporate Data Circulating the Dark Web

Almost 40,000 dark web posts relating to the sale of internal corporate information have been uncovered.

It has been observed by cybersecurity experts that an average of 1,731 dark web messages per month about the sale, purchase and distribution of internal corporate databases and documents were made available between January 2022 and November 2023 on the dark web.

According to a report by Kaspersky, the number of posts offering access to corporate infrastructure increased by 16% compared to 2023. Worldwide, every third company is referenced in dark web posts associated with the sales of data or access.

The monitored resources also includes dark web forums, blogs, and also shadow Telegram channels. Another category of data that is available on the dark web is access to corporate infrastructures which allows cybercriminals access to purchase pre-existing access to a company, enabling attackers to streamline their efforts.

The report also shows a looming threat of supply chain attacks this year, even breaches targeting smaller companies could escalate to impact numerous individuals and businesses globally.

Anna Pavlovskaya, expert at Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence, shares some insight into the value of the information being spread across the dark web saying “Not every message on the dark web contains new and unique information. Some offers can be repetitive; for instance, when a malicious actor aims to quickly sell data, they may post it on different underground forums to reach a larger audience of potential criminal buyers.”

She added that, “certain databases might be combined and presented as new. For instance, there are ‘combolists’ – databases that aggregate information from various previously leaked databases, like passwords for a specific email address.”

Kaspersky’s Digital Footprint Intelligence experts tracked mentions of 700 random companies related related to corporate data being compromised in 2022, providing information about cyberthreats originating from the dark web.

To avoid threats related to data breaches, it is worth implementing the following security measures: