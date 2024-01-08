Unfolding Blockchain Technology Trends in Nigeria in 2024

Blockchain technology in Nigeria has driven innovation by fostering financial inclusion, streamlining remittances, and improving supply chain transparency. The introduction and implementation of blockchain technology offers solutions for identity management, secures transactions through smart contracts, and enhances government and health services. Blockchain’s application in education validates credentials, while fostering entrepreneurship through the rise of startup’s. Despite potential benefits, challenges like regulatory uncertainties persist, but overall the technology has not only enhanced efficiency of work processes in different industries but also increased security capabilities. Nigeria, also the largest economy in Africa, quickly recognized the advantages of the innovative capabilities of blockchain technology. The country was quick to adopt the technology, after the introduction of a National Blockchain Policy that was aimed at promoting economic growth and fostering innovation within the country. The policy was particularly welcomed by the country’s startup ecosystem, setting the stage to attract foreign investments into the country. The country is an attractive destination for blockchain companies looking to expand into Africa. The policy has opened the door for new partnerships between Nigeria and foreign blockchain companies, which could lead to knowledge transfer and further innovation. Additionally the technology also promises to simplify chain management by eliminating intermediaries, reducing delays, mitigating counterfeiting, and ensuring product authenticity. It will also generate new revenue streams through asset tokenization, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other ground breaking applications. Consequently, it significantly contributes to increased trade volumes, export revenues, and a wide array of economic opportunities.

Some of the top Nigerian Startup’s that leverage blockchain technology to solve an array of problems include; Javaplus Innovations a Fintech software development company and futureextech – a startup that focuses on P2P digital assets exchange and implementing BT in the education sector to implement decentralized systems for recording and verifying educational credentials, certificates, and achievements. These are only a few of the popular BT companies that are providing innovative solutions for the Nigeria ecosystem.

It is undeniable that the technology is widely being adopted by industries across the Nigerian economy and quickly gaining momentum. With this fast adoption, comes evolution – not just in the technology itself but the way it is being used.

Here are 5 blockchain trends to look out for in 2024 in Nigeria:

Stable Coins

According to Google Trends, seem to be geared towards stablecoins like USDT. The country seems to be taking considerable interest in cryptocurrencies that are gaining widespread recognition. Countries are exhibiting varied levels of interest in engaging with these digital assets. Nigeria is one of the countries leading cryptocurrency adoption in Africa.

Enhanced Enterprise Solutions

In tandem, numerous blockchain startup’s are poised to introduce successful solutions in the realm of Enhanced Enterprise Solutions. In Nigeria, there’s a perceptible shift toward institutional acceptance of cryptocurrencies, marking a significant development. This acceptance not only indicates growing confidence in Bitcoin’s role as a mainstream financial tool but also holds the promise of stabilizing the market by curbing volatility.

The institutional backing of cryptocurrencies may further open avenues for wider accessibility, democratizing investment opportunities. While challenges tied to regulation and security persist, the potential advantages, such as a more adaptable ecosystem and expanded cryptocurrency access, underscore the influential role of institutional entities in shaping Nigeria’s financial landscape.

Decentralized Finance

As blockchain disrupts Nigeria’s financial sector, De-Fi (Decentralized Finance) takes center stage. The recent move by the CBN is anticipated to not only reshape traditional finance but also usher in concepts like GameFi, smart contracts, and InsureTech. DeFi aims to replace intermediaries with swifter, more efficient systems, despite lingering challenges in liquidity protocols and user vulnerabilities.

Heightened Regulatory Implications

Anticipate heightened oversight in Nigeria’s cryptocurrency sphere, echoing global trends where regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), are taking assertive measures against major exchanges. Despite regulatory pressures, the overall sentiment in Nigeria’s crypto market remains optimistic, highlighting remarkable resilience.

Digital Payments

In Nigeria, the surge in digital payments prompts central banks to explore creating trustworthy digital assets for economic stability. The Central Bank envisions a secure digital standard as a monetary anchor in the evolving financial landscape. The Africa Stablecoin Consortium (ASC), comprised of fintechs, blockchain professionals, and Nigerian financial institutions, has approved the launch of the Nigerian naira (cNGN) stablecoin on February 27, 2024.