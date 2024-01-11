Revolution on Wheels: Sony Stuns CES 2024 with DualSense-Controlled Real Car!

Sony, the gaming juggernaut, wowed CES 2024 attendees by showcasing the capability to maneuver a real car using a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

Meet the Afeela, Sony’s inaugural electric vehicle crafted in collaboration with Honda, featuring cutting-edge tech like Unreal Engine 5.3, an AI vision system, and Microsoft Azure for a futuristic driving experience.

Unveiled at CES 2023, this year Sony added a thrilling twist, highlighting its compatibility with the advanced DualSense controller. Izumi Kawanishi, President of Sony Honda Mobility, took center stage, remotely steering the Afeela with the DualSense, proving the controller’s synchronization with the car’s movements and displaying an inside-cabin feed, debunking any hidden driver speculation.

Kawanishi clarified that the DualSense demo was a tech showcase, emphasizing the Afeela isn’t intended for gamer-driven adventures. Yet, it showcased the potential for software to redefine vehicle functionalities, transforming the relationship between individuals and mobility.

Afeela’s integration with Unreal Engine 5.3 is a standout feature, creating 3D maps and augmented reality views on the massive infotainment system. The system overlays metadata on maps, offering access to Sony’s entertainment catalog. Unreal Engine 5.3 also powers the car’s multicamera AI-assisted driver systems for automated driving training.

Afeela’s collaboration with Microsoft brings Azure AI cloud-scale computing technology onboard, enabling data processing, performance optimization, enhanced security, and seamless communication with smart homes, cities, and grids.

Sony plans a 2026 US launch for Afeela, with Gran Turismo 7 integration slated for later in the year. While the car’s price and range remain unknown, CES 2024’s DualSense-driven spectacle underscores Sony’s groundbreaking innovation in the realm of mobility.