Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Mining & EnergyOpinion
Updated:

How can you to afford solar in 2024?

No one is a fan of load shedding, but it has accelerated South Africa’s transition to cleaner energies, especially solar power.

Ross Mains-Sheard, Co-Founder and CEO of Versofy SOLAR notes that many homeowners seeking solar installations may not be aware of accessible options in 2024 due to the ongoing electricity crisis. Versofy offers Solar-as-a-Service (SaaS) and rent-to-own packages, making solar power achievable for more households with full-service, insurance, and maintenance plans.

Solar-as-a-Service is a pure solar system rental, including installation, monitoring, and support at a monthly cost. The rent-to-own option allows users to enjoy monthly savings and ownership after the contract, providing flexibility to upgrade, cancel, or transfer to new owners or tenants.

The sign-up process for both options involves a credit check. Mains-Sheard advises ensuring a good credit score and conducting an affordability assessment. Versofy SOLAR’s application process is quick and simple, and online pre-approval takes just 30 seconds. Upon pre-approval, a site visit is scheduled, and a tailored solar proposal is provided. Versofy SOLAR aims for a speedy installation, working with approved installers and handling maintenance for a hassle-free experience.

Even in challenging economic conditions and ongoing power shortages, Versofy SOLAR is revolutionizing how South Africans access solar energy. With a straightforward application process, transparent requirements, and a commitment to quality service and maintenance, Versofy SOLAR makes the transition to solar a seamless, hassle-free experience, making solar power in 2024 not only financially viable but a step towards a more self-reliant future.

