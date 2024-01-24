AVEVA Announces First AVEVA E3D Design Competition for Users

Contest looks to discover and showcase innovative use cases for the world’s most technically advanced 3D design solution

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has opened entries for its first ever AVEVA E3D Design Competition. The contest invites users from across the world to create innovative solutions with AVEVA’s E3D Design’s machine learning (ML) interface to address their organization’s business challenges.

AVEVA E3D Design is the world’s most technologically advanced 3D design solution for multiple industries. It enables powerful visualization, clash-free, multi-discipline 3D design, and rapidly generates accurate drawings and reports to reduce costs, timescales and commercial risks of both greenfield and brownfield capital projects.

The competition will serve as a platform for AVEVA software’s engineering users to demonstrate and showcase their AI/ML skills within the industrial applications sector. It will highlight the global pool of talented users, as well as the solution’s most innovative use cases. The contest is open to engineers within the fields of energy, oil and gas, chemicals, MMM, water and marine.

Stephen Burrows, R&D Director AVEVA E3D Design, commented: “This competition is designed to showcase the solution’s many uses for addressing business challenges and the ingenuity of the E3D community. I’m always struck by the exceptional capabilities, passion and creativity of users of AVEVA software.”

AVEVA E3D Design empowers engineers and designers to create solutions in a fast, efficient, sustainable and innovative manner. The intuitive machine learning (ML) interface enables users to leverage AI/ML in their designs.

Staff writer