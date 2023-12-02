MetroFibre launches its first Fibre Experience Store in Thembisa

MetroFibre Networx launched its first ‘Fibre Experience’ store in Thembisa today, giving impetus to a major drive by the fibre network operator (FNO) to ensure that fibre connectivity and real fibre speeds reach into and are accessible to underserved communities. To date, MetroFibre’s network has passed over 20 000 homes in Thembisa and over 4000 customers are active on its network.

“The Fibre Experience store launch forms part of our commitment to address the ‘connectivity inequality’ that holds back entire communities, homes, schools, and businesses in underserved areas.

“By addressing the challenges that a lack of fast, stable, and affordable fibre internet access brings to South African households and small businesses in underserved areas, we believe we can empower more people to participate meaningfully in our digital, knowledge-based economy,” says Jan-Jan Bezuidenhout, CEO of MetroFibre.

Making Fibre Available to Underserved Communities

MetroFibre’s drive into serving underserved communities commenced in early 2022 when it launched its MetroConnect prepaid fibre solution. The time-based, pay-as-you-go 20Mbps product offering has been especially welcomed by consumers who until now, have been heavily reliant on costly mobile data.

The MetroConnect solution provides the flexibility to top-up when you need to, for as long as you need it. For those consumers seeking convenience and peace of mind through an always-on, month-to-month service, without the need to top up, there is of course always the option to order a standard MetroFibre fibre-to-the-home package.

“Connectivity has become as important as household utilities such as electricity and water and is fundamental to so many aspects of daily living – remote work, online meetings, security, cloud computing, transacting, education and learning, entertainment, streaming, social media, gaming and more. Fibre is the best value for money and quality, with uncapped and unlimited solutions to meet the needs of every family member at home, at the same time. It’s the ultimate alternative solution to costly mobile data, which has its place for connectivity needs on the go but is impractical and expensive in meeting the increasingly data-intensive needs of home users and entire family units,” adds Bezuidenhout.

Free Wifi Access

The Fibre Experience Store provides community members with a safe and convenient space, close to home, to learn more about fibre internet, try out Wi-Fi, order a service (either MetroConnect Prepaid Fibre or the standard MetroFibre month-to-month products), get technical support and assistance.

Existing customers can also visit the store for free Wi-Fi access if there is loadshedding or a network outage in the area.

MetroFibre’s Experience Store is located at the Busy Corner Imbizo Shisanyama in Thembisa.

Employees at the store have been recruited from the Thembisa community, opening job opportunities in the area. MetroFibre has also partnered with two local schools, providing fibre connectivity for teachers and pupils to enjoy the educational benefits that comes with internet access and online learning and entertainment.



Fibre Package offerings on MetroFibre’s Network

The MetroConnect package has a starter pack which is priced at R260, it includes a free-to-use ONT/Router (which remains the property of MetroFibre), activation, installation and two weeks uncapped 20Mbps speed service.

For a MetroConnect top up, starting at R20 for 24 hours up to R400 for 30 days, you get access to an unlimited data, uncapped symmetrical 20Mbps package which means that your whole household can use as much data as you like, for the duration of your selected top-up period. The package allows you to top up only when you need it, removing the concern of lengthy contracts.

The MetroFibre fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) packages offers customers 20Mbps, 25Mbps, 75Mbps, 250Mbps, 500Mbps, and 1 Gbps line speeds on a Month-to-month contract, at the price points below.