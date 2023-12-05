Nashua Kopano, a provider of comprehensive workspace solutions for government and enterprise clients, is launching Hypersync, a next-generation fixed wireless technology solution.

Hypersync utilizes beamforming, quickly deploying reliable broadband services in diverse rural and urban settings. Auto-convergent beamforming expedites FWA enterprise and broadband service deployment by enabling signal transmission without requiring a clear line of sight.

With speeds ranging from 50Mbps to 200Mbps, Hypersync addresses areas without access to fiber-optic internet or 5G fixed wireless access. This technology benefits government institutions and businesses in challenging terrains or areas lacking traditional internet infrastructure.

Hettie Botha, Business Unit Manager at Nashua Kopano, says: “Hypersync is a high-speed, low latency solution that offers enterprise clients a dedicated connection and low contention ratios. Our technology enables us to deploy reliable broadband services even to sites where obstructions and communications on unlicensed spectrums might interfere.

“The radios we use are long range and non-line-of-sight capable, making it possible to deliver coverage even in regions where hills, existing buildings, or interference inhibit the deployment of traditional fixed-wireless services. It’s a cost-effective solution that can be rapidly deployed, enabling us to offer uncapped, dedicated broadband services in a range of areas, such as those where cable theft is a problem or where there is no existing fiber infrastructure.”