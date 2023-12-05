Amazon Set to Rival Locally Dominating Ecommerce Giant Takealot

Amazon, American e-commerce giant is officially going to be launching in the South African market in 2024.

The online marketplace has opened registrations for merchants to place their products on the site ahead of the launch next year.

Fierce Competition in the South African E-Commerce Sector

This move has placed the company in direct competition with South Africa’s dominating e-commerce platform, Takealot.

In a surprising move, Amazon reduced its yearly merchant fee to R1 per year in comparison with Takealot’s R400 per year merchant fee.

This gives Amazon an advantage towards winning over the market share.

Takealot’s Response to Amazon’s Entry

According to MyBroadband, CEO of Takealot Mamongae Mahlare, said that Amazon’s decision to launch in South Africa demonstrates that Takealot has built an investment case big enough for global companies like Amazon to take note.

She added that they are not overly concerned about Amazon.com’s launch, saying their shareholder, Naspers, has invested in Takealot for the long term.

Amazon Integrates AI Features into its Platform

Amazon has also integrated generative AI into its platform to help sellers write product descriptions making it easier for sellers to write engaging, effective product listings, and help shoppers find what they are looking for.