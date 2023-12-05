How Can You Stay Vigilant Against Online Shopping Scam Pages?

As December encourages shopping, it’s crucial to stay cautious about online shopping to avoid scams.

Here’s how to spot scam pages on social media:

Stolen Content:

Fake accounts often share others’ content without giving credit. Look out for pages reposting images or captions without acknowledgment.

Likes and Comments:

A high follower count with low engagement signals potential fake followers. Be cautious if there’s an imbalance between followers and post interactions.

Verification Badge:

Having a verification badge doesn’t guarantee authenticity. Some scammers buy verified accounts. Don’t solely rely on badges for verification. Do a thorough research.

Name Change Count:

Click on profile information to see how many times the page has changed usernames. If it’s changed more than a few times, it could be a red flag.

Messages from Comment Sections:

Be wary of pages reaching out to you directly from the comment section. Many of them are scams trying to deceive users.

Stay vigilant, scrutinize details, and trust your instincts. If something seems off or too good to be true, investigate further or report the suspicious page.