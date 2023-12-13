Huawei Unveils Stylish Tech Innovations

Huawei revealed its latest tablets, laptops, and earbuds at the Huawei Innovative Product Launch event themed “Creation of Beauty” in Dubai.

Among the new devices launched at the event were the HUAWEI FreeClip — a pair of fashionable earbuds with an open ear design, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2″ — Huawei’s largest tablet to date, a refreshed lineup of the MateBook D 16 laptops, and the PaperMatte Edition of the popular MatePad Air.

This latest product launch follows in the footsteps of the “Fashion Forward” event in October, which saw the unveiling of a new lineup of wearable products.

“Technology can be a canvas for creativity. With the HUAWEI FreeClip, we are bringing style to wearable audio tech, turning them into a fashion statement. It is the result of Huawei’s continuous research and investment in creating groundbreaking innovations. We are also introducing the new HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2″, a tablet that will help people unleash their creativity,” said Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service Global Ecosystem Development & Sales Department.

HUAWEI FreeClip

The FreeClip are Huawei’s first open-ear earbuds, combining wireless audio and a chic design in a versatile device that could easily be mistaken for jewelry. Now users can enjoy the comfort of open-ear listening and express their style at the same time. Thanks to the innovative C-bridge Design, they fit snugly along the curvature of the ear.

The C-bridge Design is the centerpiece of the FreeClip and acts as the earbuds’ clip and the connector between the acoustic and battery units. The FreeClip’s design is based on data from research done on the ears of over 10,000 people resulting in a refined micron-level ergonomic design that has undergone over 25,000 reliability tests. The result is that the earbuds stay in place even during the most intense physical activities.

The FreeClip’s open-ear listening technology delivers clear and immersive sound without blocking ambient noise. To minimize sound leakage and ensure privacy, the earbuds use a reverse sound wave system that intelligently adjusts the volume and cancels the sound waves that “leak” out of the earbuds.

The earbuds come in a shell-shaped charging case with an iridescent sheen and a smooth stone-like texture, offering a comfortable grip and a unique aesthetic that blends simplicity and elegance. With the charging case, the FreeClip boasts a total music playback time of 36 hours. If the battery runs low, users can quickly charge the earbuds for 10 minutes and enjoy three hours of listening.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2”

The MatePad Pro 13.2″ brings groundbreaking innovations to Huawei’s tablet lineup. Flexible OLED screen, 94% screen-to-body ratio—the tablet boasts the highest screen-to-body ratio in the market.

Additionally, the screen boasts an impressive refresh rate of up to 144Hz. With its incredibly lightweight and slim design, the tablet sets a new standard in terms of portability. Weighing only 580g and measuring just 5.5mm in thickness, it is one of the thinnest tablets available on the market.

The M-Pencil (3rd generation) that comes with the tablet uses the groundbreaking NearLink technology developed by Huawei. This technology helps make the M-Pencil (3rd generation) the first stylus in the industry with ultra-precise 10,000-level pressure sensitivity. The new tablet supports the revolutionary Smart Magnetic Keyboard which adapts to the user and can be switched between three modes: Laptop Form, Split Form, and Studio Form.

HUAWEI MateBook D 16

The new MateBook D 16 brings an immersive large-screen experience with its 16-inch Eye Comfort FullView Display. Thanks to thin bezels around it, it offers an expansive view with a high screen-to-body ratio of up to 90%, giving creators a larger canvas to work with and multitasking office workers a larger workspace.

The MateBook D 16 delivers a breakthrough in performance with the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 High-Performance Processor. This gives users the ability to easily handle heavy multitasking tasks such as programming, illustrating, and video editing.

Designed for maximum comfort and an optimized experience, the MateBook D 16 has a sleek and elegant design in a futuristic Space Grey and Mystic Silver. It weighs just 1.68kg with a chassis as thin as 17mm. The laptop uses the HUAWEI Metaline Antenna, enabling ultra-long-distance connections of up to 270 meters.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 will be available in South Africa on 15 January 2024. For more details and deals, check out the HUAWEI Online Store.

HUAWEI MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition

HUAWEI introduced MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition, debuting the popular PaperMatte Display in the MatePad Air series for the first time. The PaperMatte Display minimizes reflection and glare to provide users with a comfortable paper-like viewing experience. It uses nano-level anti-glare etching technology that eliminates 97% of all light interference. The tablet, with certifications like TÜV Rheinland Reflection-Free, Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and SGS Low Visual Fatigue, minimizes eye strain.

Huawei also announced its upcoming GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity, set to begin on January 5, 2024. Huawei offers a global platform for digital creators to showcase their works and encourages people from all walks of life to unleash their creativity.