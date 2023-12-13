Huawei Unveils Carbon Neutrality Vision for Technological Evolution

Speaking at the Global Innovation Hub (UGIH) session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) during the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) hosted by the UAE, Charles Yang, Senior Vice President at Huawei, emphasized that opportunities arising from carbon neutrality will lead to transformative technological and socioeconomic changes.

Yang expressed Huawei’s commitment not only to enhance the ICT sector through technological innovations but also to build innovative systems supporting the shared goal of carbon neutrality.

He highlighted several Huawei innovations contributing to lowering ICT’s carbon footprint, including liquid-cooled supercharging terminals for electric vehicles, a large PV plant in Qinghai, China, and Huawei’s role in powering the world’s first 100% renewables-powered city in Saudi Arabia.

Yang also suggested that mobile operators could play a role in energy production by leveraging their base stations, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Jeffrey Sachs, President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, emphasized the importance of cooperation for the green transition and sustainable development.

Mohan Munasinghe, former Vice Chair of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, highlighted the integration of digital technology into Sustainable Development Goal 9 (Industry, innovation, and infrastructure) and its pivotal role in achieving SDG 13 (Climate action).

Alexandre Reis Siqueira Freire, a Commissioner of Brazil’s telecoms regulator Anatel, shared the sustainable and integrated Amazon program (PICE), demonstrating the positive impact of advanced telecommunication infrastructure in the Amazon region on community integration and the digital economy.