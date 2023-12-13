Cell C Accelerates Growth with Strategic Executive Promotions

Cell C proudly announces strategic leadership advancements, unveiling pivotal transitions within its executive tier to enhance customer responsiveness and forge transformative partnerships.

Zia Sadik, previously the Executive overseeing Customer Value Management (CVM), has been elevated to the position of Executive Head of Growth and Retentions.

He brings a wealth of experience as a seasoned executive in product management and CVM across prestigious brands within South Africa’s telecoms, fintech, and investment banking sectors with a proven track record in pioneering innovation and delivering substantial value to the consumer market.

His expertise encompasses critical elements of growth with a strong commercial acumen, analytics, machine learning, personalized scaling, and the delivery of consumer technology platforms

Denver Alwar is appointed as Executive Head of Regional Operations, leveraging his leadership and operational excellence in telecoms sales and distribution.

He brings extensive leadership experience and excellent credentials in telecoms sales and distribution, spanning Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, coupled with a robust operational background in the Retail and FMCG sectors and strong commercial capability

These strategic moves align with Cell C’s comprehensive turnaround strategy, emphasizing operational excellence, customer service, and sustainable financial performance under the guidance of CEO Jorge Mendes.