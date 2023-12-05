Anglian Water expands transformative AI technology trial

Following the successful pilot of its digital asset management technology with Anglian Water, Norwegian digital analytics company InfoTiles is launching an expanded proof-of-concept program.

InfoTiles continues its collaboration with UK utility Anglian Water, expanding its AI-driven software to manage 317 biofilters across 100 sites, aiming for full integration.

The proof-of-concept program, as it continues to validate the solution’s benefits, is expected to facilitate better-informed asset management decisions. The full integration will involve measuring around 483 data points across all assets included in the scale-up, chosen based on current model predictions and their ability to provide relevant asset data to the InfoTiles software. This expansion demonstrates InfoTiles’ effectiveness across diverse geographical locations within Anglian Water’s region.

The initial 12-month pilot assessed the rotating arms of 76 biofilters at 24 sites, monitored their functionality, and measured sludge blanket levels in final settlement tanks. InfoTiles’ software collected data through a combination of new and existing sensors via supervisory control and data acquisition control (SCADA) systems, along with flow rates and publicly available weather data. The platform also consolidated Anglian Water’s existing SCADA systems into one event-streaming platform.

InfoTiles’ platform’s strength lies in visualizing and modeling process data through machine learning, predicting the likelihood of critical failures in wastewater treatment. Once fully integrated, this capability will enable Anglian Water to trial and compare different sensor technologies for reliability and accuracy.

The extended proof of concept allows Anglian Water to set its sights on anticipating, detecting, and resolving potential problems more efficiently, enhancing the health and effectiveness assessment of its assets. InfoTiles aims to reduce the number of active alarms and provide actionable insights for the operations team. The collaboration seeks to apply InfoTiles to reduce the risk of biofilter failure, prevent serious pollution events, and optimize operational resources.

As the scale-up stage progresses over the next 12 months, InfoTiles will collaborate with Anglian Water personnel to adapt preventative maintenance processes and onboard internal data scientists. The success of the pilot program demonstrates the feasibility and value of InfoTiles’ technology, highlighting the importance of water utilities working with technology companies to find solutions to sector challenges.

InfoTiles and Anglian Water partnered through WaterStart, linking utilities globally with solution providers, and fostering transformative innovation in water management.

Mark Stirling at Anglian Water expressed pride in the success of the pilot program, emphasizing the transformative impact of managing water recycling sites.