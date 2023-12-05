5 Ways Technology can Streamline Your Operations This Festive Season

The end of the year is quickly approaching, and many companies, excluding those in retail and hospitality, are either closing for the holidays or reducing operations from mid-December. As businesses wind down for the festive season, it’s essential to plan for emergencies, maintain crucial processes, and ensure a smooth resumption of operations in early 2024.

Here are some ways technology can help manage an efficient festive season shutdown and facilitate a seamless return to operations in January:

1. Automate Customer Communications:

Utilize social media and email automation tools to schedule regular mailers and posts, maintaining brand visibility during the holiday break. Implement chatbots on your website and messaging channels to address customer queries promptly.

2. Energy Management:

Turn off non-essential equipment and lighting using smart lighting, plugs, and thermostats to control energy usage. Automation ensures efficient power consumption, especially when employees may need to access the office sporadically over the holidays.

3. Security Measures:

Enhance property security with access control systems and digital cameras. IoT-based access control systems, integrated with biometric terminals and AI-powered facial recognition, contribute to a secure environment. Smart cameras with video analytics detect suspicious activity, allowing swift response to potential security threats.

4. Remote Working Solutions:

Leverage cloud-based applications and mobile devices for remote and hybrid work during December. Communication and collaboration platforms such as Slack and Microsoft Teams keep employees connected even during the holiday season.

5. HR Platforms:

Streamline leave requests and resource scheduling for a skeleton crew during the December break with a robust human resources platform. This ensures essential operations are maintained and urgent client requirements are addressed.

As the year concludes, incorporating these technological measures can contribute to a more efficient shutdown and a seamless transition back to business in the new year.

By Chris Kruger, Managing Director at Nashua Kopano