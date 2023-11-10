Servercore Launches in Kenya

Servercore, a global IT infrastructure and cloud services provider, has launched in Kenya, offering scalable solutions to support businesses in today’s digital economy.

The company prioritizes Kenya due to its innovative tech landscape, mobile-centric innovation, and ascending IT sector. Despite the country’s economic prowess, there’s a need for more local IT infrastructure providers.

Servercore’s debut aligns with the demand for locally-based cloud solutions, addressing regulatory requirements and leveraging the advantages of cloud scalability.

Victoria Kleinbort, Country Manager for Kenya at Servercore, emphasizes the immense potential within Kenya’s evolving tech landscape: “With increasing internet penetration, a tech-savvy population, and supportive government policies, Kenya presents immense opportunities for offering robust cloud services. Moreover, Kenya’s position as East Africa’s gateway and economic hub provides an ideal strategic launching point for Servercore’s product offering. Servercore aims to empower local innovation with tailored IT infrastructure solutions.”

Servercore’s Product Offerings for Businesses in Kenya and Africa Include:

Reliable Infrastructure: Dedicated and cloud servers with auto-scaling capabilities ensure stable performance and adaptability to varying workloads.

PaaS Solution Ecosystem: Servercore provides a range of PaaS solutions, such as managed cloud databases and managed Kubernetes, ensuring IT infrastructure availability across diverse regions and offering support for the latest versions.

Localized Consultation & Support: The provider has a strong partnership with iColo, a robust Tier III data center in Nairobi. Additionally, Servercore's local office provides 24/7 technical support to guarantee that its customers' digital services work without downtime.

Optimized Costs and Control: Servercore's control panel empowers customers to add/reduce resources based on demand. By renting instead of buying infrastructure, businesses can invest more in growth. Solutions can be paid in Kenyan shillings with pricing independent of exchange rate fluctuations.

Data Security: Load balancing, backup options, and basic DDoS protection ensure data redundancy and business continuity.

Certified Security Standards: Servercore services are compliant with industry-respected ISO standards and PCI DSS requirements for storing, processing, or transmitting cardholder data.

‘‘With affordable pricing, robust infrastructure, and comprehensive solutions, Servercore will empower Kenya and African enterprises to realize their digital ambitions. As an international player with a solid technical and product team, Servercore cloud solutions will help local businesses to focus on their core strengths and drive growth while entrusting their IT infrastructure needs to a reliable cloud partner”, said Josephine Kabura, Business Development Manager for Kenya at Servecore.